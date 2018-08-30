Expansion of Visual Prosthesis Market During 2017-2025 to Gain Robust Traction

Visual prosthesis deals with a common tool in which a person can easily collaborate across the entire application lifecycle by allowing quick isolation and resolution of issues. This new technology supports to progress in medical care system by contributing in the precision and correctness of the diagnostics output. At present, many research bunches work towards useful solutions for reestablishing a simple feeling of vision to the visually impaired. Beside the endeavors being put on supplanting harmed parts of the retina by designed living tissues or microfabricated photoreceptor clusters, implantable electronic microsystems, alluded to as visual prosthesis, are likewise looked for as encouraging answers for reestablishing vision. From a practical perspective, visual prostheses get picture data from the outside world and convey them to the normal visual framework, empowering the subject to get an important view of the picture. Visual prosthesis makes use of unified tools to hold the entire classification of medical device providers, consumers and healthcare professionals and hence grades in enhanced care quality and access, improved patient engagement, closing communication gaps, improved decision making by consumers and medical device providers & reduction in healthcare cost. Healthcare experts recommend that through visual prosthesis, programmed health assessments can be carried out virtually and electronically. The terrestrial barriers can be concentrated with this technology by making it conceivable to diagnose patients placed away from the diagnostic center and clinics.

The global visual prosthesis market is segmented on the basis of product type, end users and region. The product type include RETINA IMPLANT Alpha AMS, Argus II Retinal Prosthesis System, bionic eye, optic nerve implants, cortical implants and others. By indication it include etinitis pigmentosa (RP), age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and other retinal degenerative diseases. By end user it is segmented as eye care centers, specialty eye clinics, eye hospitals and other eye care research organizations and institutes.

Currently, manufacturing companies have established their individual applications and software programs to make the eye care diagnostics conceivable. During the forecast period, it is projected that more cutting-edge high-end programs will be produced by the companies to diagnose patients in the emerging markets with low cost. The integration of medical technology linked with healthcare informatics software solutions requires additional investments. This IT trend will attract numerous start-up vendors and medical outsourcing solutions providers in the digital visual prosthesis market during the forecast period. The U.S. is a major market for visual prosthesis services because of advanced and improved healthcare IT and healthcare infrastructure, launching reliable healthcare data prototypes. Advancement in information & technology and medical health applications, help minimize errors and heighten working procedures. The key mass drivers supporting the market growth of visual prosthesis are growing awareness related to daily eye care diagnostics and rising prevalence of retinal diseases amongst the geriatric population. Patients are expected to prefer new eye implants over laboratory or hospital visit, and this technology platform is estimated to surge the approachability for patients as well as medical practitioners. Visual prosthesis market often depresses entry barriers, causing established boundaries between sectors to tumble. Moreover the nature of digital technology causes value chains to disaggregate, generating opportunities for focused, fast-moving entrants. New market competitors often scale up rapidly at lower cost and returns may grow swiftly as more customers will connect to the online network. Expertise technology firms are capitalizing significantly in this canvas. The initial utilizers of digital tools are individuals or parents, people with health issues and young adults. Even though still in its emerging stage, visual prosthesis market seems to offer a mix of suitability, customization, accessibility or simply the need to have a digital eye.

Based on geography, the global Visual prosthesis market is segmented into five key regions, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. North America is the leading regional market for Visual prosthesis and is trailed by Europe due to the existence of a large number of population suffering with diseases, and high patient awareness related to disease diagnosis in these regions. Some countries from Asia–Pacific and Latin America are expected to enter the market late because of lack of digital infrastructure, and accessibility to advanced technology. However, rising healthcare expenditure, developing healthcare infrastructure and increasing awareness related to the disease diagnosis. However, poor healthcare facilities in underdeveloped and emerging countries which lack appropriate healthcare infrastructure and trained staff is anticipated to affect the adoption in these countries.

Some of the major players in the global Visual prosthesis market include Optobionics Corp, SECOND SIGHT, Intelligent Implants GmbH, Retina Implant AG and others.