New Chronofighter Superlight Carbon hits the front with innovative design concept

Harnessing all the exciting potential of its revolutionary carbon construction, the new Chronofighter Superlight Carbon watches are Graham’s latest masterpieces that underline the fine watchmaker’s formidable heritage with the world of high performance motorsport.

The new Chronofighter Superlight Carbon watches integrate the inspiration of dynamic coloured Formula One tyres. The brand with petrol in its veins and style on the brain presents timepieces that fuse superlight carbon technology with supercharged looks.

The strong Graham affinity with motor racing is more than skin-deep. Sponsorship of the Brawn GP Formula One team from 2009 to 2011 preceded partnerships with the Swiss Porsche Cup, the Isle of Man Tourist Trophy, the Baja 1000, the GT Asia Series, the Spengler Cup, Silverstone circuit, the Swiss Gurnigel Hill Race and the Club Porsche Romand.

The combination of carbon, a pillar of contemporary racing car prowess, and the head-turning tyre colours, accurately reflect these watches’ intrinsic union of appearance and performance. Unlike with the tyres, the straps’ functionality is weather-independent so their robust rubber composition is constant.

It goes without saying that none of these pieces is for “softies”. Orange conveys anticipation, green action, and purple asserts itself confidently as the new red. With their integrated “Clous de Paris” pattern, these stylish, bold attachments are as out there as a pace car.

In racing, weight definitely does matter. In the Graham Chronofighter Superlight Carbon it does too. Weighing in at less than 100 grams each, these sporty timepieces are never slow off the grid.

The case, trigger, bezel, dial and buckle are made of the innovative superlight carbon that’s become the 21st century hallmark of Formula One car construction. The resultant watches’ lightness could cause them to become forgotten; their distinctive design with the iconic trigger ensures that’s not going to happen.

USP

• New technology: Superlight black carbon composite case

• Black carbon trigger, bezel, dial and buckle (3K carbon frame)

• Automatic chronograph

• Tachymeter

• Date at 8 o’clock

• Fast-action start / stop carbon trigger

• Integrated rubber strap with “Clous de Paris” decoration

Functions: Chronograph (seconds, 30 minutes counter) Date at 8 o’clock Hours, minutes, seconds

Calibre: G1747 automatic chronograph 28’800 A/h (4Hz) Incabloc shock absorber 25 jewels Power reserve: 48 hours

Case: 47 mm superlight black carbon composite case Black carbon fast-action start / stop trigger (3K carbon frame) Black rubber reset pusher with “Clous de Paris” high grip pattern Domed sapphire crystal, anti-reflective coating on both faces Smoked sapphire crystal case back with colored “superlight carbon” inscription engraved

Bezel: Black carbon bezel (3K carbon frame)

Water resistance: 330 feet / 100 m / 10 bar

Dial: Black carbon dial (3K carbon frame) with white or green Super-Lumi Nova coated numerals and black snailed counters. Reversed minutes counter with painted indicator to show starting-point Black hands coated with white Super-Lum iNova. Colored chrono hand. Colored minutes and seconds counters’ hands Colored graduation with tachymeter and minute scales

Strap: Integrated purple, green and orange rubber strap with “Clous de Paris” Additional black rubber strap Black carbon pin buckle (3K carbon frame)