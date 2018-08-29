Kerstin Florian International Makes Healthy Skin Possible in 3 Easy Steps

Kerstin Florian International unveils their line of thoughtfully curated, three-step skin care that helps achieve spa facial results at home.

[LAKE FOREST, 08/29/2018] – Kerstin Florian International, a trusted provider of exclusive, luxury skin care products, unveils their line of Skincare Starter Trios. The new skin care collection features natural skin care products for improved health and complexion.

Skin Care Sets for Any Need

Kerstin Florian International promotes healthy skin care that ultimately leads to a rejuvenated and younger-looking complexion with their new Skincare Starter Trio Line. The thoughtfully curated, three-step skin care set makes it easy for women on the go to achieve spa facial results in the comfort of their own home.

The Rehydrating Trio features simple yet effective products that are ideal for normal, dry, and sensitive skin. The set includes:

• Rehydrating Neroli Cleansing Milk to gently yet thoroughly cleanse even the most sensitive skin.

• Rehydrating Neroli Water to hydrate the skin and uplift the senses.

• Rehydrating Liposome Day Crème to soothe the skin and seal in moisture.

The Rejuvenating Trio features products that cleanse, tone, and moisturize normal and aging skin. This set leaves the complexion clean, hydrated, and revitalized. The collection includes:

• Rejuvenating Cleansing Gel for gentle yet deep cleansing.

• Rejuvenating Thermal Tonic for toning and refreshing the skin as well as regaining its moisture balance.

• Rejuvenating 24-Hour Moisture Crème for lasting moisture.

The products in both sets are rich in botanicals, antioxidants, phytonutrients, and essential oils. They are also free from potentially harmful parabens.

About Kerstin Florian International

Kerstin Florian International is committed to formulating luxury skin care products that promote a radiant complexion and ageless beauty. The company’s award-winning products are made from thoughtfully selected marine or plant-based ingredients in luxurious formulations. The company is known for their non-use of artificial chemicals. Instead, their experts capture the ingredients at their peak and allow these to work at maximum potency without the toxic elements.

Learn more about the company or see a complete list of their products here: https://www.kerstinflorian.com.