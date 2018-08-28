Sleep Apnea Devices Market – Invention Analysis, Size, Share, Evolution, Styles & Prediction 2023

The Infinium Global Research analyzes the report of Sleep Apnea Devices Market over the period of 2017 to 2023. This report also provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analyses of the market dynamics, market size and future trends in Global Sleep Apnea Devices Market. It will help a lot of decision makers to develop strategies and find new opportunities in the Global markets of Sleep Apnea Devices.

The report covers market changing aspects including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends expected to encouragement the expansion of the Sleep Apnea Devices Market during the said period. The report also provides market attractiveness analysis, by geography, and market share analysis, by key players respectively. Some of the prominent participants in the Global Sleep Apnea Devices Market are Invacare Corporation, Weinmann Medical Devices GmbH, Cadwell Laboratories, Braebon Medical, Philips Respironics, Carefusion, ResMed, Inc and Fisher & Paykel Healthcare. According to report the global sleep apnea devices market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.8% over the forecast period of 2017-2023.

Sleep apnea is a severe sleep disorder that occurs when a person’s breathing is disturbed during sleep. People with untreated sleep apnea stop breathing frequently during their sleep. This means the brain and the rest of the body may not get enough oxygen for normal function. There are three types of sleep apnea, namely obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), Complex sleep apnea and Central sleep apnea. Among these, OSA is the most common of the two forms of apnea and is caused by blockage of airway, generally when the soft tissue in the back of the throat collapses during sleep. Central sleep apnea is less common type, occurs when the brain fails to signal the muscles that control breathing. Whereas, complex sleep apnea is combination of both OSA and central sleep apnea. Treatment options available for sleep apnea include, CPAP, dental devices, implants, surgery and other breathing devices such as Expiratory positive airway pressure (EPAP), Bilevel positive airway pressure (BPAP), and Adaptive servo-ventilation (ASV).

Some of the key factors attributing for an attractive growth of this market include rising awareness among the population about sleep disorders, increasing prevalence of respiratory disorders, growing usage of oral appliances for the treatment, rise in base of aging population, large number of patient population in the emerging countries with unmet medical needs and changing lifestyle habits. However, there are certain restraining factors which could hamper the growth of the market, which includes availability of alternative treatment options for the sleep apnea and lack of patient acquiescence.

Segment Covered

The report on global sleep apnea devices market covers segments such as, product and end user. On the basis of product the global sleep apnea devices market is categorized into therapeutic devices and diagnostic devices. On the basis of end user the global sleep apnea devices market is categorized into home care settings and sleep laboratories and hospitals.

Geographic Coverage

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. In this section the key trends and market size for each geography is provided over the period of 2015 – 2023. The countries covered in the North America region include the U.S., Canada, and Mexico; while Asia-Pacific includes China, Japan, India, South Korea, Malaysia, and among others. Moreover, Germany, U.K., France, Spain, and Rest of Europe are included in the European region. The U.S. drives the growth in the North America region as it is the largest market in the region. The Asia-pacific region offers a substantial potential for the market growth owing to rapid growth in markets such as India and China. The APAC region is projected to experience a growth at a CAGR of x.x% over the period of 2017 – 2023.

Major Key Players Mentioned in this Premium Report

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global sleep apnea devices market such as, Compumedics Limited, GE Healthcare, Invacare Corporation, Weinmann Medical Devices GmbH, Cadwell Laboratories, Braebon Medical, Philips Respironics, Carefusion, ResMed, Inc and Fisher & Paykel Healthcare.

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the global sleep apnea devices market. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and DRO analysis of sleep apnea devices market. Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2017 to 2023. We also have highlighted future trends in the sleep apnea devices market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the sleep apnea devices market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.

