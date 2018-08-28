Colocation and Managed Hosting Services Market in North America 2018-2022 : Industry Analysis Report

Colocation services are typically offered and availed by enterprises to accommodate equipment such as servers and storage devices within a data center; however, enterprises have control over the devices integrated in the data center. In managed hosting services, service providers host and operate the IT infrastructure for their customers and provide additional services such as administrative and remote monitoring services.

Analysts forecast the colocation and managed hosting services market in North America to generate a revenue more than USD 81 billion by 2022.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the colocation and managed hosting services market in North America for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

Colocation and Managed Hosting Services Market in North America 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

AT&T

CenturyLink

Digital Realty Trust

Equinix

IBM

Market driver

Increase in adoption of cloud-based storage services

Market challenge

Cost escalation due to the need for flexibility

Market trend

Increasing focus on data center consolidation

Key questions answered in this report