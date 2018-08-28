All Things Ride Invites Cycling Enthusiasts to Join the HotChillee London to Paris Tour

Europe is home to many famous cycling events. All Things Ride offers various packages for the HotChillee London-Paris Tour 2019.

[LONDON, 28/8/2018] — The HotChillee London-Paris tour 2019 will run from 25th – 28th of July 2019. All Things Ride provides cycling enthusiasts around the world the opportunity to join the annual cycling event, which will be entering Paris a day ahead of the Tour de France finish.

Tour Package Inclusions

The tour costs £1495/rider and has various inclusions to make the tour convenient and memorable. The package includes the following:

• 3-night accommodation and all meals in the Hyatt Regency Etoile (same hotel as the Tour de France team)

• Full-service technical support with rolling road closures

• Reserved car parking for the duration of the entire event

• Event t-shirt, massages, tea, coffee, water and Musette

• Access and use of all the event’s photos and videos

• Baggage forwarding, Timing and Race number

• Monthly training rides after registration

Riders who want to register as a team of four will receive a 10% discount on the standard individual entry.

Optional Extras

The package comes with two optional extras: the tour’s celebration in Paris and the Tour de France VIP Finish Line Hospitality package.

On July 27, 2019, riders can opt to celebrate their journey to Paris with other HotChillee riders at the Palais Maillot. The club will be exclusive to HotChillee riders from 9:00pm to 12:00mn. Tickets cost £65 inclusive of complimentary drinks, the winner’s presentation and more.

On July 28, 2019, HotChillee riders can watch the finish of the Tour de France. The venue is located near the finish line on the Champs- Élysées. Riders will get a live race coverage on flat-screen TVs while eating sumptuous hors-d’oeuvres. Tickets cost £550/person.

About All Things Ride

All Things Ride is passionate about gathering like-minded cyclists together and celebrating their achievements. They offer cycling enthusiasts the opportunity to be a part of the best cycling events across Europe. From mountain bike trips in Italy to the L’Étape du Tour in France, they have a wide range of events for cycling enthusiasts.

Visit https://www.allthingsride.com/ to learn more about their events.