Wearable Pain Relief Device Manages Chronic Pain Without Medication

Santamedical Dual Channel TENS Unit is easy to use, travel friendly, loaded with preset programmes and eradicates the requirement of taking unnecessary pain killers.

In the everyday hustle bustle of life, people take out less or no time for their own, affecting them both physically and emotionally. Such ado is leading to different aches and pains in body which could have been avoided if one had followed healthy lifestyle. Such aches and pains are also common among the people confronting any health issue or the one who are facing the ageing problems.

With advancing technology many companies have come up with solution to the chronic pain, working effectively without using any medication. Santamedical Dual Channel TENS Unit is one of the efficacious solution to the problem and is referred by many elite doctors of USA. This Dual Channel TENS Unit is an electromagnetic pain relief device which easily sticks on any part of the body and helps in reducing the pain in very short span of time. Although before going through any such treatment one should consult family doctor the effect of such device on the present condition of their body.

Benefits Of Using Santamedical Dual Channel TENS Unit:-

• Can Be Used Without Any Help: The device is loaded with professional features, however is quite easy to use. One needs to connect the electrode pads to the TENS units with help of connecters, all of these are included in the box. Then select the mode and intensity of the vibration and enjoy the massage.

• Travel Friendly: It’s quite compact and lite making it easy to carry and use the device even while traveling.

• Number Of Preset Programmes: The device has 8 preset TENS Unit Programmes and 6 preset EMS programmes, endowing the users all the professional features in single device.

• Adjustable Timer: If the user wants time for the massage session, the user can do so by selecting the timer option from 5 mins to 60 mins and the device will automatically shut down once the set time ends.

• No Need To Take Unnecessary Medication: The device is packed with highly advanced features enabling the user to select the mode and intensity of the massage apt for the pain hence swaying away the requirement of taking unnecessary medications.

It's decked up with nice LED display, showing the mode, intensity, time remaining and few other features and if the user leaves the device unused for 60 seconds the device automatically shuts off.