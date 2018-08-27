Torii Technologies is An Ideal Company Providing Best Solutions For Your Security Needs!

While being a part/learner of the latest Information Technology it is equally important to understand the importance of cyber security. There are companies that deal in security business and if you are looking for an ideal option then Torii Technologies Inc is a perfect option. The company is a leader in field of security and compliance founded by professionals in compliance as well as technology having good experience in this sector. Torii is known for its experience in high technology, development, implementation as well as support of security infrastructure, software applications and compliance at on-premise and cloud levels. Industry standard CIS controls are used by the company to help customers in providing best security solutions for reducing the risk of cyber-attacks. The company aims at providing unique, leading edge and innovative solutions for addressing to the needs of the clients while focusing majorly on compliance and security.

You can visit the website torii technologies.com to know about the major products/services offered by the company that is broadly categorized into security, compliance and consulting. The company is located in Dublin, California and is known majorly and exceptionally for CIS security controls for cyber-attacks and defense. All those who are looking for the best CRM security solutions must approach this company, as it shall meet your requirement by providing you a completely secured environment keeping away from any kind of cyber attacks.

There are other CRM security platforms providers available in the market as well but if you want a reliable source that offers covers all the areas for providing best security then none other than Torii Technologies shall serve you the best. When it comes to security the company looks into reducing cyber attack, risk reduction, critical security controls, web app attacks, crime ware and much more.

All those interested in compliance services can approach the company for SOD monitor for workday, developing solutions, SOD monitor for Net suite and Oracle EBS. Consulting services offered by the company includes cyber security defense dashboard implementation and security assessment. In case you require a demo or have any query you can approach the company via phone call or email, as details are shared for the same on the website.

11700 Dublin Blvd, Suite 210, Dublin, CA 94568

Phone – 925-999-8696

Email – info@toriitechnologies.com

Website – www.toriitechnologies.com