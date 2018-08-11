High Dynamic Range to Steady Growth in The Near Future

The report “High Dynamic Range Market by Product (Capturing Device (Smartphone, Camera), Display Device (Television, Blu-Ray Players, Set-Top Boxes, Projectors, Laptops & Tablets), Application & Geography – Forecast to 2022”, The high dynamic range market is estimated to grow from USD 1.82 Billion in 2015 to USD 36.82 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 37.0% during the forecast period.

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/high-dynamic-range-market-159950041.html

High dynamic range is a superior technique to the standard digital technique used in imaging or photography to enhance the viewing experience and helps getting high-resolution better quality images, irrespective of the size of the display. The growing market for these HDR products is expected to present several opportunities for stakeholders over the coming years.

Growing demand for large screen displays with higher resolutions is driving the global high dynamic range market

The television (TV) manufacturers are pushing hard for ultra-high-definition screens with HDR that come up with more than six times the resolution of current HD TVs. Large screen TVs with higher resolution compared to current high-definition (HD) TVs bring a theater like experience to home is the major driving factor for the HDR market.

TV manufacturers are also planning to come up with slightly curved screen with HDR which offers a better experience in viewing. The main benefit of the curved screen is that it reduces glare, thereby improves the visibility of a user sitting to the sides of the television. Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (South Korea) and LG Electronics (Japan) stated that they are going to launch new curved 105-inch HDR televisions. In the CES 2016, LG showcased its new range of G6 & E6 TVs which would be the world’s first TV which supports HDR technology and soon would be launched in the market. In the coming years, the complete landscape of televisions is expected to be changed by providing better image quality, more pixels, and deeper black levels. The TV manufacturers believe that a high-resolution display in the TV not only gives better picture quality but also improves a movie experience. The impact of this driver is high in the present scenario and is also expected to be high in the coming years because of the better picture quality provided due to high resolution.

HDR-compatible capturing devices play a key role in the high dynamic range market

Capturing device HDR products are expected to hold the largest market share and dominate the HDR market during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to the commercialization of capturing devices such as smartphones and digital cameras among many others. HDR Display devices were not commercialized in 2015. Companies, namely, Samsung, LG are expected to launch HDR televisions, projectors, Blu-ray players, and so on by the second quarter of 2016.

The entertainment segment contributed the largest market share

The entertainment sector accounted for the largest market share of the global high dynamic range market in 2015. The growth in the capturing devices, for example, smartphones and digital cameras is majorly due to the increased demand for superior quality images… The security and surveillance segment recorded to be the fastest-growing segment between 2016 and 2022.

APAC region is expected to contribute the largest market share and likely to grow at the highest rate

APAC is expected to be the largest and the fastest-growing market during the forecast period because of its superior manufacturing capabilities and most of the HDR players headquartered in the region.

North America ranks the second position in the global HDR market. Europe and RoW markets are still in the introductory phase and HDR products are expected to be commercialized in these regions by the beginning of 2018.

Some of the major manufacturers of high dynamic range products are Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (South Korea), LG Display (South Korea), Nikon Corp. (Tokyo), Canon, Inc. (Tokyo), Apple, Inc. (U.S.), Casio Computer Company (Tokyo), Photonfocus (Switzerland), Pyxalis (France), Omnivision (U.S.), and Olympus Corp. (Tokyo).

The scope of the report covers detailed information regarding the major factors influencing the growth of the high dynamic range market such as drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities. A detailed analysis of the key industry players has been done to provide insights into their business overview, products and services, key strategies, new product launches and recent developments related to the high dynamic range market.