The Center for Cognitive and Behavioral Health Provides Dialectical Behavior Therapy

Connecticut residents seeking mental health treatment may approach the Center for Cognitive and Behavioral Health. The organization’s treatment programs for behavioral and mental disorders improve patient quality-of-life.

[WESTPORT, 08/10/2018] — The Center for Cognitive and Behavioral Health, a private practice of mental health professionals, provides skilled treatments and a supportive environment for patients of all ages. Its Dialectical Behavior Therapy program helps individuals with behavioral or emotional difficulties.

Effective for Behavioral and Mental Disorders

Dialectical Behavior Therapy (DBT), a treatment developed by Marsha Linehan, is designed to help regulate behavior and emotion through mindfulness-based individual psychotherapy and group skills classes. It helps patients with behavioral and mental disorders, including:

• Borderline Personality Disorder

• Depression and anxiety

• Eating disorders, such as bulimia and anorexia

• Self-harm and suicidal thoughts

• Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder

Four Modes of Treatment

The Center for Cognitive and Behavioral Health’s DBT treatment team are all highly-trained and capable of creating and implementing individualized patient treatment plans. The practice offers different modes of treatment under its Dialectical Behavior Therapy program.

The weekly individual therapy aims to improve the patient’s mindfulness of their daily thoughts, emotions, and behaviors. Patients use a Diary Card to track their daily progress and help guide their weekly sessions with the therapist. The weekly group DBT skills classes, meanwhile, are conducted by licensed DBT therapists who teach dynamic behavioral skills. The practice also conducts phone coaching in between therapy sessions and skills classes for optimum efficiency.

The center conducts weekly consultations with all the members of its multidisciplinary team to ensure their program follows Linehan’s DBT model.

About The Center for Cognitive and Behavioral Health

The Center for Cognitive and Behavioral Health is a private group practice of dedicated mental health professionals based in Westport, CT. The group offers comprehensive and personalized treatment plans that meet the individual needs of its patients and improve their quality of life. Its services include family counseling, cognitive behavioral therapy, trauma therapy, and psychiatric evaluations for adults.

