Strategic Overview of the Oxidizing and Bleaching Agents Market

Common bleaching powder is prepared by combining calcium hypochlorite, calcium hydroxide, and calcium chloride. Among these, calcium hypochlorite is a recognized dye and is widely considered as a type of chlorine-based bleaching agent.

Read report overview at: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/oxidizing-bleaching-agents-market.html

Bleaching agents are generally either oxidizers or reducers. Oxidizing bleaching specialists constitute a significant part of dying agents. The most commonly used oxidizing and bleaching agents are either chlorine-based, peroxide-based, or chemical-based. These agents are consumed in different applications including color change or retention, materials or water, disinfecting textiles, effluent control, stain removal, and for deodorizing substrates. The major end-user of these bleaching agents are pulp and paper, textile, water and wastewater treatment, laundry, and health care. Additionally, bleaching is utilized as a part of a wide range of household applications. Increased innovation in the area of chemical bleaching has resulted in better products that are not only efficient, but also emit less contaminants into water, soil, and air.

Request to view PDF Brochure at: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=14522

Global Oxidizing and Bleaching Agents Market: Trends and Opportunities

High levels of contamination of various sources of water across the globe is one of the major reasons boosting demand for wastewater treatment solutions. This is a key factor driving the oxidizing and bleaching agents market. Increase in demand for water is driven by quick urbanization and industrial development. Scarcity of freshwater resources is pitching the case for regulations on water use and release.

Increase in utilization of bleaching agents for cosmetic and medical purposes is trending these days. Hydrogen peroxide, a peroxide-based dye, is broadly utilized as a part of individual and other healthcare products. Teeth brightening and oxidative hair dyeing are some of the examples of such healthcare and personal products.

Global Oxidizing and Bleaching Agents Market: Regional Analysis

Asia Pacific is anticipated to be a fast-growing market for oxidizing and bleaching agents. Demand for oxidizing and bleaching agents in the region is estimated to be primarily driven by swift rise in the consumption of hydrogen peroxide in India, China, and countries in ASEAN.

Growth in paper and pulp and chemical industries is anticipated to drive demand for oxidizing and bleaching agents in Asia Pacific. Brazil is one of the significant producers of short-fiber pulp in the paper industry, which is the biggest end-user market for oxidizing and bleaching agents. Additionally, demand for oxidizing and bleaching agents in the paper and pulp industry in South Africa is increasing steadily. As a result, the market for oxidizing and bleaching agents in Latin America and Middle East and Africa is likely to experience decent growth. The oxidizing and bleaching agents market in Europe and North America is expected to witness moderate growth owing to steady recovery from the economic slowdown.

Global Oxidizing and Bleaching Agents Market: Companies Mentioned in the Report

Key players in the oxidizing and bleaching market are Solvay, Kemira, Arkema, AkzoNobel, Ashland, Clariant, BASF, and Evonik. Other Prominent Vendors are Dow Chemicals, Christeyns, Shandong Huatai Interox Chemical, Sigma-Aldrich, Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company, DuPont, Aditya Birla Chemicals, and PPG Industries.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

About Us

Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. TMR’s experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants, use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather, and analyze information. Our business offerings represent the latest and the most reliable information indispensable for businesses to sustain a competitive edge.

Each TMR syndicated research report covers a different sector – such as pharmaceuticals, chemicals, energy, food & beverages, semiconductors, med-devices, consumer goods and technology. These reports provide in-depth analysis and deep segmentation to possible micro levels. With wider scope and stratified research methodology, TMR’s syndicated reports strive to provide clients to serve their overall research requirement.

US Office Contact

90 State Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com