Global Multi -Tasking Machine Tools Market 2018: Industry Key Players, Share, Trend, Applications, Forecast to 2022

Global Multi-Tasking Machine Tools Market Information Report by Product Type (Milling, Drilling, Turning, and Others), by Application (Automotive, General Machinery, Aerospace, and others) and By Region – Forecast To 2023

Market Scenario

On the basis of region, global multi-tasking machine tools market is segmented in to North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World (RoW). North America dominates the global Multi-tasking machine tools market. Growing use of multi-tasking machines in the aerospace industry and high labor cost are the factors drive the growth of the market in North America region. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to be the fastest growing region for the Multi-tasking machine tools. Continuously growing automotive, and manufacturing sector in countries like China and India driving the growth of the market in APAC region.

Hence, global multi-tasking machine tools market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.9% during the forecast period.

The prominent players in the multi-tasking machine tools Market include Doosan Machine Tools Co. Ltd. (U.S.), Yamazaki Mazak Corporation (Japan), Nakamura-Tome Precision Industry Co., Ltd. (japan), Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd. (India), Takisawa machine tool co., ltd. (Japan), Tongtai Machine & Tool Co., Ltd. (Taiwan), Trevisan Machine Tool. (U.S.), DMG Mori Co., Ltd. (Japan), Accuway Machinery Co., Ltd. (Taiwan) and Okuma India Pvt. Ltd. (India).

Multi-Tasking Machine Tools Market– Competitive Analysis

The global multi-tasking machine tools market is fragmented with the presence of numerous vendors. Rapid technological advancements and the frequent changes in market and rapidly changing consumer preferences, constitute significant risk for the vendors operating in the market. Therefore, in order to succeed and survive in the competitive environment, it is important for vendors in the multi-tasking machine tools industry to distinguish their product offerings and services through unique value proposition. The development of advanced technologies such as additive manufacturing is projected to help in the growth of the market over the forecast period.

Global multi-tasking machine tools Market has been segmented based on product type, application and region. On the basis of product type, the market is segmented into milling, drilling, turning, and others. The milling tool dominates the product type segment of the market. Milling cutters and gear cutters find a wide variety of use in the automotive and aerospace industries. Drilling, and Turning segment is expected to contribute significantly during the forecast period. On the basis of application, the market is segmented into Automotive, General Machinery, Aerospace, and others. Automotive sector dominates the application segment of the market. Growing automotive sector across the globe particularly in China and India driving the growth of the market. Aerospace sector is the fastest growing application due to growing use of multi-tasking machines in the aerospace industry is the cutting of various materials and alloys which are difficult to cut.

The Multi-tasking machine has the ability to perform various operations without manual intervention. It assembled with multi-tasking machine tools that complete all operations required to completely manufacture the part in single machine setup. It include milling, drilling, turning, and others operations.

Recently, Doosan Machine Tools Co. introduces 3rd generation Mill-Turn Multi-tasking Machine, the Puma SMX 3100S. It integrates the capabilities of a vertical machining center and horizontal turning center into one platform.

The report for Global Multi-Tasking Machine Tools Market of Market Research Future comprises of extensive primary research along with the detailed analysis of qualitative as well as quantitative aspects by various industry experts, key opinion leaders to gain the deeper insight of the market and industry performance. The report gives the clear picture of current market scenario which includes historical and projected market size in terms of value, technological advancement, macro economical and governing factors in the market. The report provides details information and strategies of the top key players in the industry. The report also gives a broad study of the different market segments and regions.

