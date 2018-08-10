CreativoMedia’s Strategic SEO Services Helps Small Businesses Dominate SERPs

CreativoMedia creates targeted SEO strategies focused on putting small businesses on SERPs and presenting them as an authority in the industry.

[BEVERLY HILLS, 08/10/2018] — CreativoMedia, a trusted digital marketing company, creates custom, strategic SEO campaigns that put small and medium-sized businesses on top of search engine results pages (SERPs).

In the Business of Growing Small Brands

In a highly competitive market, small businesses struggle to rise above the competition. CreativoMedia helps small and medium-sized brands gain the foothold they need to succeed online and achieve a bigger bottom line with strategic, tailored SEO services.

The company’s digital marketing experts begin the process by getting to know the brand. They do this by performing an audit of the business’ website, learning their goals, and determining their target keywords.

From there, they create a comprehensive SEO strategy centered toward helping small businesses achieve a more prominent presence on search engines and consequently, sustainable growth. Their standard package includes keyword research, analysis, and optimization, reporting, and tracking through Google Analytics, and server analysis and reporting.

Businesses looking for a more aggressive marketing plan may opt for add-on services such as competitor analysis, duplicate content analysis, link-building activities, and more.

CreativoMedia is prepared to tailor their SEO packages to suit their client’s marketing needs. They address the needs of brands looking to gain traction on a local level as well as those that seek nationwide exposure. The goal is to give small businesses a competitive edge over bigger, more established names in their niche.

About CreativoMedia

CreativoMedia is a digital marketing company providing a full suite of data-driven services that include social media, search, mobile, content, local SEO, and web design and development. The company is home to some of the industry’s most creative and capable talents. Their powerhouse team of digital marketers allows them to produce powerful online strategies and best-in-class digital marketing campaigns for small businesses as well as some of the biggest and most respected global companies.

Learn more about the company. Visit https://www.creativomedia.com.