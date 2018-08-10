Confectionary Market 2018 to 2024 : Size, Industry Share, Growth, Analysis and Forecast Report

Global Confectionary Market is expected to grow at a significant CAGR in the upcoming years as the scope and its applications are rising enormously across the globe. Confectionary is termed as an art of creating confections of food items rich in carbohydrates and sugar.

Growing number of diabetic patients, increasing health and nutritional concerns among clinicians, and growing obesity related issues across the world are documented as major factors of Confectionary Market that are estimated to enhance the growth in the years to come. Confectionary Market is segmented based on type, product type, raw material, ingredients, and region.

Bakers’ confectionary, sugar confectionary, and chocolate confectionary are the types that could be explored in Confectionary in the forecast period. The chocolate confectionery sector may account for the significant market share of Confectionary and is estimated to continue its dominance in the coming years.

Confectionary Market is segmented geographically into Americas (North America, South America, and Latin America), Europe (Eastern Europe, Western Europe), Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa.

The key players of Confectionary Market are Yildiz Holding, Alfred Ritter GmbH & Co. KG, Wrigley, Amul, Uniconf, Arcor, Roshen Confectionery, Barry Callebaut, Ferrero, Hershey, Lotte Confectionery, Mondelez International, Perfetti Van Melle, and Nestle. These players are concentrating on inorganic growth to sustain themselves amongst fierce competition.

