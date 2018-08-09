Security Solutions Market Global Analysis, Size, Segments, Share, Growth and Trends by Forecast to 2022

Analysis By Top Key Players – Honeywell International, Tyco International, Godrej & Boyce Manufacturing, Bosch Security Systems, ASSA ABLOY AB, Hikvision Digital Technology, ADT Corp, Nortek Security & Control, UTC Fire & Security

According to Market Research Future Security Solutions Market The global security solutions market is expected to reach USD ~380 billion by the end of 2022 with ~11 % CAGR during forecast period 2018-2022

Market Highlights:

The design of efficient and sophisticated security systems with user-friendly installation features enabled by wireless technology is the key factor fuelling the growth of the market. Furthermore, availability of remote monitoring with proper insurance policies is expected to boost the market over the forecast period. Whereas, large initial investment and cost of maintenance of the equipment along with lack of awareness regarding technological enhancements are hampering the market.

It is the defense of digital information and IT assets against internal and external threats. Defense includes detection, prevention and response to threats using policies, software tools and IT services. Increasing consumer awareness & security concerns, willingness to invest for security systems, growing demand for the use of wireless technology in security systems and adoption of IoT-based security systems are majorly driving the growth of the market.

The wireless systems are not only easy to install but it helps to improve the interactive monitoring services of a system and can be remotely operated which makes it easy to use.

Key Players:

The key players in the global security solutions market include Honeywell International, Inc. (U.S.), Tyco International Ltd (U.S.), Godrej & Boyce Manufacturing Company Limited (India), Bosch Security Systems (Germany), ASSA ABLOY AB (Sweden), Hikvision Digital Technology Co.Lt (China), ADT Corp(U.S.)., Nortek Security & Control LLC (U.S.), UTC Fire & Security (U.S.) and others.

Security Solutions Market

According to Market Research Future, market has been segmented into product, services, end-users and region.

By Product-

Entrance control

Intruder alarms

Wireless systems

Thermal cameras

Video surveillance

Access control

Fire Control

By Services-

Remote monitoring services

Fire protection services

Video surveillance services

Access control service

Security systems integration

By End-users-

Commercial

Industrial

Energy & Utility

Transportation

Retail

Banking & finance

Education

Residential

Government

Others

Commercial segment accounted for the largest market share majorly due to increasing adoption of security solution by various organizations.

Market Research Future Analysis:

The global security solutions market is expected to grow significantly. The market is highly application basis. Commercial segment of security solutions market globally drives the market. The market is expected to have higher growth rate as compared to the previous years.

North-America accounted for the largest market share because of the technological advancements and usage of fire protection systems by all the commercial and residential building structures.

Intended Audience

Manufacturers

Distributors

Research firms

Consultancy firms

Software Developers

Vendors

Semiconductor Manufacturers

Stakeholders

End-user sectors

Technology Investors

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 MARKET INTRODUCTION

1.1 INTRODUCTION

1.2 SCOPE OF STUDY

1.2.1 RESEARCH OBJECTIVE

1.2.2 ASSUMPTIONS

1.2.3 LIMITATIONS

1.3 MARKET STRUCTURE

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

2.1 RESEARCH NETWORK SOLUTION

2.2 PRIMARY RESEARCH

2.3 SECONDARY RESEARCH

2.4 FORECAST MODEL

2.4.1 MARKET DATA COLLECTION, ANALYSIS & FORECAST

2.4.2 MARKET SIZE ESTIMATION

3 MARKET DYNAMICS

3.1 INTRODUCTION

3.2 MARKET DRIVERS

3.3 MARKET CHALLENGES

3.4 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES

3.5 MARKET RESTRAINTS

Continued…

