Opportunities for the global hydration bottle market to reach $10.3 billion by 2023

According to a new market report published by Lucintel, the future of the global hydration bottle market looks promising with opportunities in the various outdoor activities such as camping, hiking, fitness, and travel. The global hydration bottle market is expected to reach an estimated $10.3 billion by 2023, with a CAGR of 5.6% from 2018 to 2023. The major drivers for the growth of this market are increasing popularity of outdoor activities, and promotional strategies by manufactures such as targeted marketing, product design, and giving more space on shelf by major retail brands.

In this market, plastic, stainless steel, glass and other materials such as aluminum and silicone are used to make hydration bottles. Lucintel forecasts that plastic will remain the largest material type over the forecast period supported by its light weight, easy availability, lower cost, durability, and convenience.

By product type, regular and insulated type hydration bottle is used in the global market. Lucintel predicts that the insulated water bottle is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period due to increasing consumer interests in sports and outdoor activities.

By sales channel, the global hydration bottle market is segmented into offline and online. On the basis of comprehensive research, Lucintel forecasts that the online segment will show above average growth during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is expected to be the largest region by value and volume and will experience the highest growth over the forecast period supported by change in consumer preferences, lifestyle, and growing demand for hydration bottle in emerging countries, such as China and India.

Emerging trends which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the market include use of hydration bottle with smart lid and integrated hydration calculator to measure liquid intake, increasing demand for BPA-free water bottle which is 100% eco-friendly and recyclable, and refill-reuse bottle campaign to reduce plastic wastage. Newell Brands Inc. (Contigo), Thermos L.L.C., Yeti Holding Inc., CamelBak Products, LLC, and Pacific Market International (Stanley and Aladdin) are among the major suppliers of hydration bottles.

Lucintel, a leading global strategic consulting and market research firm, has analyzed growth opportunities in the global hydration bottle market by material type, product type, sales channel, and region. Lucintel has prepared a comprehensive research report entitled “Growth Opportunities in the Global Hydration Bottle Market 2018-2023: Trends, Forecast, and Opportunity Analysis.” The Lucintel report serves as a catalyst for growth strategy by providing comprehensive data and analysis on trends, key drivers, and directions. The study includes a forecast for the global hydration bottle market by material type, product type, and sales channel, as follows:

By Material Type [Value ($ Million) and Volume (Million Units) from 2012 to 2023]:

• Plastic

• Stainless Steel

• Glass

• Others

By Product Type [Value ($ Million) from 2012 to 2023]:

• Regular

• Insulated

By Sales Channel [Value ($ Million) from 2012 and 2023]:

• Online

• Offline

By Price Range [Market Share (%) in 2017]:

• Low end range/ Good

• Mid end range/ Better

• High end range/ Best

By Region [Value ($ Million) and Volume (Million Units) from 2012 to 2023]:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• The Rest of the World

This 150-page research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace. For a detailed table of contents, contact Lucintel at +1-972-636-5056 or helpdesk@lucintel.com. Lucintel offerings include Consumer Goods Report, Consumer Market Report, Opportunity Screening and Analysis, Capital Investment Feasibility and SWOT Matrix.

This report addresses the following key questions:

Q.1. What are some of the most promising, high-growth opportunities for the global hydration bottle market by material (plastic, stainless steel, glass, and others), product type (regular and insulated), sales channel (offline and online), and price range (low end range/ good, mid end range/ better, and high end range/ best) ?

Q.2. Which product segment will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3. Which regions will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4. What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers, challenges, and business risks in this market?

Q.5. What are the business risks and competitive threats in this market?

Q.6. What are the emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7. What are some of the changing demands of customers in the market?

Q.8. What are the new developments in the market and which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9. Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are being taken by key companies for business growth?

Q.10. What are some of the competing products in this market and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share by product substitution?

Q.11. What M&A activity has occurred in the last 5 years?