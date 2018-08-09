How natural elements enhance your wellbeing

In this face paced life, we all largely rely on medicines, doctors, gym and such other modern medical specialties to keep our body fit and healthy. But do we really achieve those desired results with these modern beliefs and practices? Why our ancestors possessed robust physique and sound health whereas today’s young generation is perturbed by minor health ailments. According to AK Mishra Director,Chanakya IAS Academy, ‘’This is because our bodies are not getting the natural rejuvenation which can only be acquired through gaining the benefits of major elements, nature has offered to us. The 4natural elements; earth (Soil), Air, Water andsunlight not only give us many health benefits, but also keep our body, mind and soul rejuvenated. Employing these 4 elements a person can lead a contended and fulfilled life.’’

Let’s dig into few scientific and spiritual proven facts about how nature helps enhance our wellbeing:

Earth (Sand): Throughout the history, humans have spent much more time outdoors and have been in direct contact with the soil than we do in modern generation. From gardening or tilling the soil to walking on the ground barefoot, humans have always been in touch with the earth and knowingly or unknowingly have been gaining amazing benefits from the earth and sand too.

Now, with the changing beliefs and increasing stress of life, we spend most of the time in our homes or in offices, travel through cars, wear rubber shoes and rarely come into the direct contact of the ground.

Have you ever noticed that you get more sound and calm sleep on a beach or after taking a walk in sand? Your body becomes suffused with negative charged free electrons and equalizes to the same electric energy level as earth when you directly get in contact with the earth.

Let’s have a look at some other scientifically proven benefits we acquire from earth:

· It helps reduce chronic pains

· Reduce inflammation by defusing excess positive electrons

· Increase our energy level

· Improve our sleep

· Normalize biological rhythms including circadian rhythm

· Improve blood pressure and blood flow

· Lower our stress level and promote calmness by reducing stress hormones

· Helps in reliving muscle tension

· Helps support adrenal health

· Reduce the recovery time athletic activity or injure

Air

We all are very well aware how essential role air plays in our life to acquire a healthy wellbeing. While we grew up swinging at the park, skipping through fields, and cruising along on our bicycles or bikes; as grown-ups; most of us invest a large portion of our energy and time inside our home, workplaces, etc. You must have noticed the increasing rate of your stress level with your growing age and lesser contact with the fresh air. Science shows how some fresh air can do wonders for you.

· Fresh air helps bring more oxygen to the cells and improves the cleansing action of lungs. One must try few breathing exercise through lungs in the morning being in the exposure of fresh air to help your body airborne toxins.

· More oxygen also helps achieve stable state of mind and brings clarity to the brain. When you breathe in fresh air, you automatically shift your negative thoughts to the positive ones. Fresh air also helps in digestion, which is why experts recommend taking to small walk outside after having your food.

· Serotonin, a chemical in your body, notably promote a sense of happiness and wellbeing while lighten your mood. And the amount of serotonin largely affect by the amount of oxygen you inhale.

Water

We all take paths and showers to keep the outside of our bodies clean, but very few of us put their emphasis on making our body internally clean which is equally important. Even after keeping ourselves away from toxic foods, drinks or drugs, toxins will be still attacking our bodies due the fact that the environment we are living in is highly polluted. And nothing else can help you cleanse this pollution except water. Drink as much water as you can in a day, but make sure the water should be purified. Toxins are water soluble and hence clean water helps your do away the toxins from your body and keep you healthy. Water not only keep you away from any bacterial infection or disease but also keep your mind cleanses, as what we eat or drink largely affects our thoughts and mind.

Sunlight

Spending about 30 minutes in the exposure of sun can supply vitamin D to your body through skin absorption, which inturns makes you bones stronger and reduces the risk of bone diseases such as osteomalacia and osteoporosis. One can also reduce the risk of others diseases like, diabetes, metabolic syndrome, multiple sclerosis and heart disease. Sunlight not only helps you fighting with such health ailments, but also helps reduce your stress level, increase confidence and makes you calmer.