Cardiovascular Ultrasound Market Growth, Trends and Forecast Till 2023 By MarketResearchFuture.com

Global Cardiovascular Ultrasound Market Research Report – Forecast to 2023 is a study report published by Market Research Future. Report include detailed analysis by top prominent industry players with their success milestones, future predictions and current size, trends and share.

Increase incidence of cardiovascular diseases and emergence of advanced technology in cardiovascular ultrasound providing easy diagnosis of any heart disease contributes to the growth of this market. Cost of cardiovascular imaging system is not affordable to hospital in underdeveloped nations. Use of this system is done on a larger scale in hospitals in order to determine the need for cardiac surgery. The physician analyses the reports and provides necessary recommendation after cardiovascular imaging. Global market of cardiovascular ultrasound imaging is expected to reach US$ 1.72 billion in 2023 from US$ 1.45 billion in 2016 with a CAGR of approximately 6.3% during the forecast period 2017-2023.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), in 2015, over 17.7 million people died from cardiovascular diseases, representing 31% of all global deaths. According to findings from the WHO, in 2015, 82% of the total deaths were occurred in low- and middle-income countries. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (2015), over 630,000 Americans die from heart disease each year, which accounted for 1 in every 4 deaths. According to findings from the WHO in 2014, approximately 422 million people suffered from diabetes. Beside this, globally 39% of adults aged 18 years and over were overweight in 2016, and 13% were obese.

Key Players for Global Cardiovascular Ultrasound Market

Market Research Future (MRFR) recognizes the following companies as the key players in Cardiovascular Ultrasound Market: There are plenty of large and small market players which operate in this market all over the globe.

Some of the key players in this market are: GE Healthcare (U.S.), Philips healthcare (The Netherlands), Siemens Healthcare (Germany), Hitachi Medical Corporation (Japan), Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation (Japan)

Global Cardiovascular Ultrasound Market – Competitive Analysis

June, 2017 – Hitachi healthcare Americas introduced the “LISENDO 880,” new premium 2D and 3D cardiovascular ultrasound system at the American Society of Echocardiography 2017 in Baltimore, Maryland. AS per company reports, the advanced architecture of the LISENDO 880 offers state of the art probe technology for 2D and 3D imaging, a high performance OLED display, premium image optimization parameters such as e-Focus and Pure Symphonic Architecture to capture the subtlest of changes and produce the highest-quality sound. There are many features of LISENDO 800 such as dynamic 3D evaluation, LVeFlow, Dual Gate Doppler, Eyeball EF, 2DTT, and FAM, provide solutions for the most difficult clinical challenges. Additionally, applications like VFM, eTracking and Wave Intensity move hemodynamic evaluations beyond the basics.

June, 2014 – GE Healthcare, had received clearance from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its Vivid T8TM cardiovascular ultrasound device. As per reports, GE had enhanced the reach of the Vivid T8 by combining the established cardiac imaging capabilities of GE Vivid systems with exceptional performance of the company’s LOGIQTM systems. The Vivid T8, cardiovascular ultrasound system is rugged, reliable, robust, and is affordable and convenient to use. It had been designed and rigorously tested for high reliability, the Vivid T8, mobile system intended for use in a variety of traditional as well as harsh, demanding environments. It delivers a hardy robustness that stands up to the challenges of even the busiest ultrasound imaging practices and clinical settings.

Regional Analysis for Global Cardiovascular Ultrasound Market

Depending on geographic region, cardiovascular ultrasound market is segmented into four key regions: Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Globally Americas hold the largest market share for cardiac rehabilitation devices. North American region is the leading market in the America region. Europe is the second-largest market globally for cardiac rehabilitation devices which is expected to continue its growth in the near future. Asia pacific region is expected to be fastest growing region in cardiac rehabilitation devices market. However, the Middle East & Africa holds the least share of the cardiovascular ultrasound imaging market due to less availability of funds, limited medical facilities, and deprived political conditions in Africa.

