Biomedical Textiles Market by Regional Analysis, Key Players and Forecast 2024

Medical textiles is a wide class under technical textiles, which includes wound dressings, bandages, and hospital linen (external and theater linen). Biomedical textiles include those implantable on a patient such as arterial grafts, artificial skin and other organs, sutures and ligatures, and artificial repair fabrics. Hence, biomedical textiles can be defined as materials comprising of fibers that are specially designed for use in specific biological conditions, wherein biocompatibility and bio-stability with cells and biological environment are the factors determining the performance of biomedical textiles.

Every day the society is changing in the form of increasing population size and desire to have a longer life span. Factors such as unavoidable situations and hazards occurring in the civilization that lands an individual in a hospital and subsequent care required are the reasons for demand for biomedical textiles.

Tissue engineering is an upcoming technology, wherein researchers are trying to develop textiles that allow the body to form new tissue around them. This would enable the body to not solely depend on synthetic material implanted in the body. Medical textiles is a speedily expanding segment of the technical textiles market and is expected to witness high growth in the near future.

For the last five decades, biomedical textiles and fiber-based implants are being used routinely to help in healing. There exist a number of biomaterials that can be used as medical textiles such as cotton, silk, fiber yarns, collagen, synthetic fibers (PTFE, carbon, polyethylene, polyester, polypropylene, polyamide, and polyurethane), viscose, and alginate. Some of these are bio-degradable, for instance, collagen, viscose, and cotton. The others are non-biodegradable, for example, PTFE fiber, carbon fiber, and polyester fiber.

The controllable degradability, biocompatibility, ease of processing, and significant mechanical strength are the factors considered for any biomaterial to be used for soft tissue repair, extracorporeal implants, health care and hygiene products, and other related purposes.

