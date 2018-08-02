Optical Network Hardware Market 2018 Research Analysis and Potential of Market from 2018-2023

Market Scenario

Global Optical Network Hardware market was valued at USD 14 Billion in 2017. The market is projected to reach market value of USD 32 Billion by 2023, expanding at a CAGR of 13.85% over the forecast period. The growth in cloud services, increasing use of connected virtual devices, and proliferation of mobile services of Wi-Fi, and 3G or 4G technology are some of the major factors driving the growth of optical networking. However, lack of Infrastructure in developing and under-developed countries and higher cost of transition and maintenance from existing cable are some factors hindering the market growth.

Optical networking is a technique which carries digital information via light waves over fiber optic cables. Advent of WDM supports in transmitting data using multiple wavelengths of light using different frequencies over a single optical fiber. According to MRFR analysis, the growth in cloud services, increasing demand of high bandwidth services, and rising IoT has driven the demand for optical transport networking systems. The increasing usage of internet for personal and commercial purpose by consumers has increased the network traffic. To address this issue, consumers are deploying additional systems to existing optical networks. Today, many applications have transformed from function specific dedicated hardware platforms to virtualized services deployed within cloud datacenters.

By Equipment segment, Wavelength-Division Multiplexing is most commonly used technology that helps in multiplexing of number of optical fiber carrier signals into a single fiber optic cable by using different wavelengths of light. The biggest advantage WDM provides is that it can carry multiple wavelengths in a single fiber cable. For enterprises, it provide various advantages or benefits such as full duplex transmission, similar optical network hardware components are used, and provides high security. The multiplexing provides an additional benefit of higher bandwidth which is helpful in achieving the high speed internet across the optical fiber channel.

Segments

Optical Network Hardware Market is segmented by equipment and application.

Based on equipment, Optical network hardware market is bifurcated into WDM and SONET/SDH. And on the basis of application, the market is segmented into broadband infrastructure, datacenter, fiber optic network and smart cities. The global market for broadband is increasing with the growing rate of internet and smartphone penetration. Broadband infrastructure comprise of wired technologies and wireless technologies, out of which FTTP (Fiber to the Premise) accounts for nearly 7% of global broadband subscriptions, thereby increasing the growth opportunity for optical network hardware market.

Key Findings:

The global Optical Network Hardware Market has valued at USD 13 billion in 2016 and is expected to reach USD 32 billion by 2023 growing with 13.85% CAGR.

By Equipment segment, Wavelength-division multiplexing (WDM) has generated highest revenue of USD 10 billion in 2017 and is expected to grow with 15% CAGR.

By application, broadband infrastructure is leading the optical hardware market and is expected to grow with 14% CAGR. Followed by fiber optic network. Whereas, Datacenter application is projected to grow with 15% CAGR.

Geographically, North America region is dominating the market and has generated highest revenue of USD 8 billion in 2017 and is expected to grow with 13% CAGR. Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest growing market for optical network hardware and is witnessed to grow with 16% CAGR.

Key Players:

The prominent players in Optical network hardware Market are – Huawei Technologies, Ciena Corporation, Alcatel Lucent, Infinera, Cisco systems, ADTRAN, ADVA Optical Networking, Ericsson, and ZTE Corporation.

Intended Audience

Raw material providers

Component manufacturers

Original equipment manufacturers (OEMs)

Integrated device manufacturers (IDMs)

Original design manufacturers (ODMs)

Assembly, testing, and packaging vendors

Suppliers and distributors

Government

Technology investors

Research institutes

Regional Analysis

Optical network hardware market is categorized based on region and is comprised of North-America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle-East & Africa.

North American region is dominating the market in the year 2017 and is expected to remain the leading region over the forecast period growing with 13% CAGR. The U.S. and Canada are expected to be the prominent regions of the North- America. Additionally, Asia-Pacific region is expected to be the fastest growing region mounting with 16.75% CAGR over the forecast period. The increasing investment by Asian government in building high capacity network, increasing trend of broadband network, and emerging datacenter market are some of the factors driving the growth of optical network in the region. Whereas, high installation cost of optical network is expected to hamper the market growth in Asia Pacific during forecast period 2017-2023.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

List of Figures

