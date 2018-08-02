Guided Imagery and The Dentist for Nervous Patients

In recent years, more and more dentists are using guided imagery in an attempt to make patients feel more relaxed in the dentist’s chair and create a state of physical and emotional relaxation. Care Dental Platinum helps their patients.

Guided imagery is part of the Enjoyable Dentistry Technique™, an innovative technique for nervous patients provided by Care Dental Platinum dentist for nervous patients in London.

Combined with inhalation sedation and pain-free dental equipment, guided imagery is an exercise of the mind and the body brought to phobic patients by Care Dental Platinum dentist for nervous patients. In general, there are three stages to guided imagery — relaxation, which is achieved by the sedative itself, visualisation, which comes with a series of calming and relaxing pictures and positive suggestions, which allows the patient to imagine that they are not sitting in the dentist’s chair at Care Dental Platinum dentist for nervous patients.

How Is Guided Imagery Applied?

Guided imagery at Care Dental Platinum dentist for nervous patients is the second component of the Enjoyable Dentistry Technique™. After administering inhalation sedation, Care Dental Platinum dentist for nervous patients will use a series of pictures to make the patient more relaxed. Through these pictures, information about the procedure will be communicated to the dentist and patients are encouraged to create a pleasant mental scenario where they can delve into throughout the treatment. The engagement of the senses triggers a sense of euphoria and relaxation throughout the body and can treat anxiety symptoms effectively. However, this technique can only be delivered by an experienced practitioner, such as Care Dental Platinum dentist for nervous patients.

Positive Support

Care Dental Platinum dentist for nervous patients will provide methods for positive reinforcement to phobic patients. Care Dental Platinum dentist for nervous patients will aim for an individualised support that can trigger positive feelings and make the patient want to revisit the dentist. By using different techniques and strategies, Care Dental Platinum dentist for nervous patients can gain control over the negative thoughts and create a truly pleasant dental experience.

Moreover, technological advances in dentistry in recent years have tackled various painful aspects of dentistry, thereby reducing anxiety and fear of pain during treatment at Care Dental Platinum.

