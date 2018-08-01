ECLAT Health Solutions bags best exporter award

Hyderabad, 01 August, 2018…ECLAT Health Solutions, which is into medical coding, medical billing, and healthcare revenue cycle consulting, is keen on expanding its footprint in more tier II cities. It now has KPO operations in Karimnagar, according to Dr Sudhakar Rao Polsani, Chairman, Polsani Group.

ECLAT has IT and KPO operations at Hyderabad & Karimnagar along with training and delivery centers. The company is the first to start operations in this part of Telangana under the India BPO scheme.

“Our goal is to craft business partnerships that help our clients’ navigate the challenges in healthcare industry,” says Polsani, who last week received the Best Exporter (BPO) Award from the Vice-President of India M Venkaiah Naidu as part of the 26th Annual Convention of Hyderabad Software Exporters Association (HYSEA).

ECLAT has been in operation since 2008. Eclat is certified in the State of Virginia as a Small, Women and Minority owned business and is currently in the application process to certify nationally.

ECLAT Health Solutions focuses on delivering accurate, flexible, and affordable coding and billing solutions. It targets large hospital as well as small and independent practice associations nationwide.

According to him, Tier II cities offer multi-fold advantages. “The cost of labour and expenses are lower. On the other hand, the attrition levels are low. This helps the companies to plan their expansion and operations effectively, which can aids the unemployed youth,” says Polsani, who is aided by his son Kartihk in managing Eclat.

Polsani is appreciative of the efforts of Telangana Government and Software Technology Parks of India (STPI) to take IT/ ITES companies to Tier-II cities.

“ECLAT constructed a delivery model that is a mix of domain expertise and effective use of technology. The focus for us is creating rural employment,” says the medico-turned entrepreneur.

ECLAT’s American branch recently executed an MoU with the Telangana Government during Telangana’s IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao’s recent visit to the US.

Polsani Group is active in diverse sectors.

Polsani, on his return from abroad, established the first privately-run CBSE school at Karimnagar nearly 30 years ago. Its focus is on quality education at affordable costs.

He then started the Country Oven brand of fast food outlets with branches in Hyderabad and other cities. The newest branch is launched at Trimulgherry, near Secunderabad. The Group also has an e-commerce channel that sells food items. The Group has also interests in solar power plant development in multiple States.