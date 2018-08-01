Dual Citizenship – Making The Dream Destination A Second Home

Bayat Group

Suite 2302, Al Moosa Tower II,

Trade Center Area, Sheikh Zayed Road

Dubai,

U.A.E

Telephone: +9714 355 4646

Email: dxb@bayatgroup.com

Many wealthy professionals and businesspersons apply for a second passport purely on the decision to be able to expand their businesses to all corners of the world. However, take a minute and consider the destination itself. For people who enjoy travel in particular, citizenship by investment in Dubai offers that one chance of not only gaining the freedom of travel but being able to live in a dream destination.

With a second citizenship in Dubai it is not only the primary applicant that is able to enjoy spectacular benefits. A spouse and children can accompany the main applicant and have access to education, healthcare, excellent infrastructure, culture and tradition. It is also good to remember that in terms of education, particularly in the European Union there are amazing opportunities to study and learn at prestigious schools.

If a businessperson currently resides in a country where there is social unrest, a second citizenship provides the opportunity to leave those circumstances behind. Many countries in the world are in the midst of political turmoil and unfair discrimination and people everywhere are looking for ways to improve their safety and security.

There are no easier and quicker paths to obtaining a second passport currently than through the citizenship by Investment program. With political risk growing and deteriorating fiscal health, a second citizenship ensures there is another place to live, work and study and potentially call home.

The Head of Bayat Group stated that, “We all want an opportunity to live in our dream destination, and the citizenship by investment program offers this chance. It will not only open new doors for business professionals to expand and grow their business overseas, but it will also let you combine business with pleasure and take advantage of making your dream destination your second home.”

About Us

Bayat Group in Dubai is a law firm that specializes in business immigration, corporate immigration and economic citizenship. With over two decades in the industry, Bayat Group has accumulated in-depth knowledge and practical experience to offer advice and guidance to business professionals and others on matters related to immigration and visa services. Our law firm is able to distinguish itself from others by understanding that no two clients are alike and designing individual strategies to meet the requirements of our client’s profile and needs. For more information visit our website on http://bayatgroup.com/bayat-introduction/