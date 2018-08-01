Bipolar Disorders and Treatment Market Evolving Major Demand in Healthcare Industry Worldwide Till 2022

The Global Bipolar Disorders and Treatment Market is growing with the swift pace; mainly due to the increasing stress in life. According to a recent study report published by the Market Research Future, The global bipolar disorders and treatment market is booming and expected to gain prominence over the forecast period growing rapidly .The market is forecasted to demonstrate a spectacular growth by 2022, surpassing its previous growth records in terms of value with a striking CAGR during the anticipated period (2017 – 2022).

Bipolar disorder, is also known as manic-depressive illness, which is a mental health condition that causes extreme mood swings includes emotional highs (mania or hypomania) and lows (depression), energy, and activity levels. There are several types of bipolar disorder which includes bipolar I disorder, bipolar II disorder and others. Bipolar I is considered by one or more manic episodes or mixed episodes. Typically a person will experience periods of depression as well. Moreover, bipolar I disorder is marked by extreme manic episodes. Bipolar II disorder are generally diagnosed after one or more major depressive episodes and at least one episode of hypomania, with possible periods of level mood between episodes

Get Sample PDF Illustration @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/1566

Regional Analysis for Global Bipolar Disorders and Treatment Market

North America dominates the global bipolar disorder and treatment market owing to increased awareness about bipolar disorder in the region and presence of major market players. The U.S. represents the largest market for bipolar disorder followed by Canada in North America region.

According to the National Institute of Mental Health (NIMH), bipolar disorder affects more than 5.7 million adults (about 3 % of the population) in the United States each year. The typical age is the late teens or early 20s, and a history of depression is common in people diagnosed with bipolar.

Key Players for Global Bipolar Disorders and Treatment Market

AstraZeneca (U.K), Bristol-Myers Squibb (U.S), Eli Lilly and Company (U.S), GlaxoSmithKline PLC (U.K), Allergan (U.S), Janssen Pharmaceuticals (Belgium), Dainippon Sumitomo Pharma Co., Ltd (Japan), Lundbeck (Denmark), Abbott (U.S.), Cephalon Inc. (Teva Phamaceuticals), Dainippon Sumitomo Pharma Co. Ltd., Forest Laboratories Inc. (U.S.), Gedeon Richter PLC (Hungary), Otsuka America Pharmaceutical Inc., (U.S.) Repligen Corporation, (U.S.) and Pfizer Inc. (U.S.) are some of the prominent players at the forefront of competition in the Global Bipolar Disorders and Treatment Market and are profiled in MRFR Analysis.

Global Bipolar Disorders and Treatment Market – Competitive Analysis

July, 2017- Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. and H. Lundbeck A/S announced ABILIFY MAINTENA (Aripiprazole) injectable suspension whcih is approved by U.S. FDA for maintenance monotherapy treatment of Bipolar I disorder. According to otsuka company reports ABILIFY MAINTENA is a once a monthly injectable formulation for intramuscular and has been co-developed and co-commercialized with Lundbeck. Based on Phase 3 study data, ABILIFY MAINTENA delayed the time to recurrence of any mood episode in adult patients experiencing a manic episode at screening compared to placebo.

March, 2016- Allergan announced availability of VRAYLAR (cariprazine) for treatment of bipolar mania and schizophrenia in adults. VRAYLAR is an oral tablet, approved for the acute treatment of adult patients with manic or associated with bipolar I disorder, with a recommended dose range of 3 to 6 mg/day and for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults, with a recommended dose range of 1.5 to 6 mg/day. According Allergen company reports, bipolar I disorder, and schizophrenia are among the most challenging mental health disorders to manage, and together affect approximately 8.5 million adults in the United States. However, treatment for both illnesses is often complicated by high rates of relapse and a high degree of variability in disease course and severity, as well as patient symptoms and response to treatment.

August, 2015- Allergan Successfully completed Naurex acquisition. This acquisition adds potential breakthrough treatments for depression and enhances company’s World-class position in mental health. The two lead products Rapastinel (GLYX-13) and NRX-1074 demonstrated rapid action and robust efficacy in Phase 2 Studies in major depressive disorder. According to Allergan company reports, Naurex’s unique pipeline includes GLYX-13 and NRX-1074, two compounds that utilize NMDA modulation as a potential new approach to the treatment of Major Depressive Disorder (MDD), a disease that can lead to suicidality among the most severe patients. Moreover, the growing number of unregulated clinics to treat severe depression with off-label medicines is indicative of the desperate need for new treatment options for patients with depression.

Get Complete access of Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/bipolar-disorders-treatment-market-1566

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Statistical Report, Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

Contact Us:

Market Research Future

Hadapsar, Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India

Phone: +1 646 845 9312