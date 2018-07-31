Sodium Octenyl Succinate Starch Market Outlook 2024, Global Opportunity & Growth Analysis

Sodium octenyl succinate starch is used
as an emulsifier, which adds hydrophobicity to food. It is one of the
modified forms of starch. Sodium octenyl succinate starch is easily
soluble in cold liquids. Sodium octenyl succinate starch is primarily
used as foam builder in the food industry. It is a special form of
chemically modified starch that accrues during reaction of starch with
succinic acid and octanol. Sodium octenyl succinate starch is used as
yolk replacer in the process of mayonnaise production. The usefulness of
the sodium octenyl succinate starch as an emulsifier in low fat
mayonnaises is associated with the compound’s key property of
polydispersity.
Growth in the food industry is the major driver of the sodium octenyl succinate starch market,
as the compound is used as food additives. Demand for functional
products is rising due to the increase in consumer awareness about diet
and health. The food & beverage sector is expected to stand as a
pivotal domain for the global sodium octenyl succinate starch market
owing to the rise in demand for chilled chocolates and dairy foods,
low-fat spreads, and quality bread. The personal care industry is also
predicted to add to the growth of the sodium octenyl succinate starch
market.
Sodium octenyl succinate starch is
frequent used in cosmetics and hair styling products. Manufacturers of
personal care products are looking forward to use sodium octenyl
succinate starch as multi-purpose agent, thus precipitating an increase
in research and development activities. Increase in research and
development activities in other corresponding industries such as
pharmaceuticals is anticipated to boost the global sodium octenyl
succinate starch market in the near future. Sodium octenyl succinate
starch is used for drying purposes, as it can decelerate the release of
functional materials.
In terms of application, the sodium
octenyl succinate starch market can be classified into emulsifier,
stabilizer, and thickener. In the food category, the starch compound is
segmented into pasteurized cream, sterilized cream, mild &
concentrated butter, and infant food. Sodium octenyl succinate starch is
used as an emulsifier as it can preserve a mixture of substances that
are incapable of being mixed. As a stabilizer, sodium octenyl succinate
starch helps maintain uniform dispersal of components in food. Sodium
octenyl succinate is considered as a good thickening agent as it is
viscous.
Request to view Sample Report:
https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=20375
The global octenyl succinate starch
market expanded moderately in 2015. This trend is estimated to continue
during the forecast period. In terms of consumption, North America led
the global octenyl succinate starch market in 2015. The region was
followed by Europe. Busy lifestyle of consumers in the Europe region
accounts for the high consumption of convenient foods that consist of
components such as octenyl succinate starch. Usage of food additives is
high in Europe due to the presence of a dominant food processing
industry in the region. Presence of developing economies, significant
rise in population, and changes in lifestyle are expected to offer
immense growth opportunities for the sodium octenyl succinate starch
market in Asia Pacific during the forecast period. The market in Latin
America and Middle East & Africa are also in the growth phase owing
to recent developments in the food industry and changes in lifestyle in
these regions.