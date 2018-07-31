LANXESS: Frederique van Baarle to head the Procurement and Logistics Group function

Cologne – Frederique van Baarle (47) will take over as Head of the Procurement and Logistics Group function at specialty chemicals company LANXESS on December 1, 2018. The Dutch native is currently head of the Marketing & Sales Engineering Plastics sector for the EMEA region within the High Performance Materials business unit. She succeeds Bernd Makowka (63), who is retiring after 33 years at LANXESS and Bayer AG.

“With Frederique van Baarle, an experienced and successful manager will take over the management of this important area for our company,” says Hubert Fink, Member of the Board of Management of LANXESS.

Frederique van Baarle began her professional career in the chemical industry at the Dutch company Royal DSM in the year 2000 after studying international marketing, obtaining an MBA and graduating at the French business school INSEAD. At DSM, she held a number of internal management roles. Van Baarle joined LANXESS in 2011 and assumed various management positions in sales and marketing in the High Performance Elastomers business unit (now ARLANXEO) and the High Performance Materials business unit.

Forward-Looking Statements

This company release contains certain forward-looking statements, including assumptions, opinions, expectations and views of the company or cited from third party sources. Various known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors could cause the actual results, financial position, development or performance of LANXESS AG to differ materially from the estimations expressed or implied herein. LANXESS AG does not guarantee that the assumptions underlying such forward-looking statements are free from errors nor does it accept any responsibility for the future accuracy of the opinions expressed in this presentation or the actual occurrence of the forecast developments. No representation or warranty (expressed or implied) is made as to, and no reliance should be placed on, any information, estimates, targets and opinions, contained herein, and no liability whatsoever is accepted as to any errors, omissions or misstatements contained herein, and accordingly, no representative of LANXESS AG or any of its affiliated companies or any of such person’s officers, directors or employees accept any liability whatsoever arising directly or indirectly from the use of this document.

LANXESS is a leading specialty chemicals company with sales of EUR 9.7 billion in 2017 and about 19,200 employees in 25 countries. The company is currently represented at 74 production sites worldwide. The core business of LANXESS is the development, manufacturing and marketing of chemical intermediates, additives, specialty chemicals and plastics. Through ARLANXEO, the joint venture with Saudi Aramco, LANXESS is also a leading supplier of synthetic rubber. LANXESS is listed in the leading sustainability indices Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI World and Europe) and FTSE4Good