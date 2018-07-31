Cloud Encryption Market Analysis, Segments, Top Key Players, Drivers and Trends by Forecast to 2023

Market Highlights:

Thales e-Security is a key player in cloud encryption market. It has designed numerous cloud and data security solutions that includes vormetric transparent encryption it is known an advanced encryption solution for physical or virtual servers running from premises to multi-cloud environments. Users can install Vormetric Transparent Encryption agents on Microsoft Azure, Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Google Cloud Platform (GCP) compute instances. Gemalto N.V. a prominent cloud encryption solution provider for enterprises, provides secure migration to cloud and virtual data centers, secure encryption for sensitive data in cloud, cloud access control center, secure cryptographic keys in the cloud and secure data in motion in the cloud.

The key drivers of cloud encryption market is increasing number of spams, cyber-attacks, malicious software and high adoption of cloud based services is driving the market.

The cloud encryption market is segmented on the basis of components, service model, cloud deployment, organization size and vertical. Cloud solution accounts for highest market share as it helps enterprises by minimizing cost associated with the IT infrastructure. Cloud solution enable enterprise to focus on core business competencies. It provides enterprises with data protection and security, efficiently manage storage and privacy issues, offers data integrity and provides information related to governance and make enterprise legally prepared. Software as a service platform helps in delivering centrally hosted applications over the internet. SaaS applications are called web-based software, on-demand software, or hosted software. SaaS applications runs on a SaaS provider’s servers.

The Cloud Encryption Market is growing rapidly over 29% of CAGR and is expected to reach at USD 2,959 Million by the end of forecast period.

Major Key Players:

Thales e-Security (France)

Gemalto N.V. (Netherlands)

Sophos Group Plc (U.K.)

Symantec Corporation (U.S.)

Skyhigh Networks (U.S.)

Netskope Inc. (U.S.)

CipherCloud (U.S.)

HyTrust, Inc. (U.S.)

Trend Micro Incorporated (Japan)

Vaultive, Inc. (U.S.)

Cloud Encryption Market Segmentation:

It provides enterprises with data protection and security, efficiently manage storage and privacy issues, offers data integrity and provides information related to governance and make enterprise legally prepared.

Regional Analysis:

Regional analysis for cloud encryption market is studied in different geographic regions as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World. North America region is mainly dominating the market due to adoption of advanced marketing techniques in enhancing business and increase adoption of analytics by organization in cloud marketing platform. North America region is one of the prominent player in the market due to advanced technological implementation in numerous vertical. European region is also gaining growth owing to growing demand from citizens and huge investment by enterprise in cloud encryption market.

Asia-Pacific region is the fastest growing player in the cloud encryption market owing to advanced technological development and increasing data theft is boosting the market growth. Increasing urbanization, business expansion, industrial developments and growing educational sector is driving the growth of cloud encryption market in the region. Growing economies such as India, Japan, and China accounted for the largest market share due to growing IT network in this region. The region consists of many small and medium size enterprise that is contributing towards the growth of cloud encryption market from the region.

Intended Audience

Investors and consultants

System Integrators

Government Organizations

Research/Consultancy firms

Technology solution providers

IT Solution Providers

Cloud Service Providers

