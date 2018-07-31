Cellular Repeater Market to Exhibit Impressive Growth During 2017-2027

Cellular repeater is an emerging technology device designed to repair areas of weak cellular reception, with the help of by the usage of a reception antenna, a signal amplifier and a transmission antenna. Major components of a cellular repeaters are external directional antenna, internal rebroadcast antenna and signal amplifier.

With weak signal coverage is one of the key reasons for cellular subscriber churn, deployment of cellular repeater for improving coverage in localized areas is becoming a popular practice to overcome problems associated with signal coverage. Generally, these devices are installed in homes and offices as personal cellular repeaters to overcome such coverage problems.

Cellular Repeaters are available in market in the form of various forms such as cellular amplifiers, cellular amplifier repeaters, dual band cellular amplifier, and cellular phone amplifiers. These devices capture signals from cellular towers and retransmit them with greater efficiency to avoid weak signal reception.

In 2013, FCC (Federal Communications Commission) approved new rules for cellular repeaters to introduce a compromise solution between technology manufacturers and wireless operators. Under these new rules FCC defined 2 types of cellular repeaters – Wide-band (or broadband) & Carrier specific (or provider specific) cellular repeaters.

Market Dynamics

Major factors expected to drive the growth in adoption of cellular repeaters are – growth in cellular market, efforts from cellular operators to eliminate problems such as dropped calls, poor voice quality, stuck text messages, and slow internet speeds. Additionally, there is an increased adoption of cellular repeaters among people living in high-rises, as the buildings are closely packed and most residents do not get proper mobile network.

Although, cellular repeaters facilitate improved coverage for operators, these devices are still not deployed on a broad scale. This can be attributed to the factors such as high device costs, installation costs and health threats due to harmful radiations.

However, continuous improvements in technology regarding enabling the installation process to be executed by the cellular repeater itself, and reduced cable requirement such as power, etc. to be made by the user – the installation of an external antenna would require additional installation – these cellular repeaters are now becoming more of a reality.

Market Segmentation

Global cellular repeater market can be segmented on the basis of product type, end user and regions.

On the basis of product type, the market can be classified as digital and analog repeaters.

On the basis of end users, the market can be classified as residential, commercial (Small-Medium Enterprises, Retail, Hospitals, Government Institutions and Others), and Cellular Carriers

On the basis of regions, the market is classified as:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific (Excluding Japan)

Japan

Middle East & Africa

Key Market Players

Key players operating in the global cellular repeater market are Wilson Electronics (weBoost), Surecall, Smoothtalker, Uniden and SolidRF Technolgy Inc.

With the concept of cellular Repeater being both evolutionary and of sufficient value, number ofvendors are expected to bring cellular repeater and similar products to market over the next years.