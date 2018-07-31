Ambient lighting Market Revenue Analysis, Production and Comprehensive Research Study Till 2022

Market Highlights:

The ambient lighting market is growing rapidly across the world. The ambient lighting demand is increasing with the growing industrial sectors to meet the requirement of organization standards. These lighting are basically emphasizes on low operating cost, long lasting performance, energy savings, increased light output and others that is improving customer’s sense of comfort, and convenience. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (Netherlands) provides the microcontroller and software for the ambient lighting solution which is used in automotive industry.

The high performance and long lasting ambient lighting creates lighting scene which is eye catching to the users while watching TV, reading a book, hosting a party, relaxing and others. The LED ambient lights are widely used in kitchen, dining room, and others. The different types of ambient lighting including artichoke pendant light, led pendant light, mount ceiling light, link suspension light are widely used in commercial and residential sectors. Moreover, these lighting are widely used among indoor game player as it enhances video games as it provides high reflection on the display. In 2016, DOMINANT Opto Technologies has announced SmartRGB LED ambient lighting solution for automotive industries which is compactible and require less manufacturing logistics and costs

According to Market Research Future analysis, global ambient lighting market has been valued at USD ~94 Billion by the end of forecast period with ~11% of CAGR during forecast period 2018 to 2023.

Key Players:

The prominent players in the global ambient lighting market are – Philips Lighting Holding B.V. (Netherlands), General Electric Company (U.S.), Enterprise Lighting LTD (U.S.), Unity Technologies SF (U.S.), Cree, Inc. (U.S.), Acuity Brands Lighting Inc. (U.S.), Häfele GmbH & Co KG (Germany), Pasolite (India), LIGMAN Lighting Co., Ltd. (Thailand), Thorn Lighting (U.K) and OSRAM Licht GmBH (Germany), among others.

Market Research Analysis:

On geographic basis, global ambient lighting market is studied in different regions as Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of world. It has been observed that North America region is leading with market share growth in the ambient lighting market. The ambient lighting is gaining huge demand due to low power consumption, low cost and others. In this market, Europe is to be estimated to be the second largest market share for ambient lighting during the forecast period.

Global Ambient lighting Market Segmentation

The global ambient lighting market is bifurcated on the basis of type, components, applications and region. The type is segmented intodown lighting, surface mounted lighting, suspended lighting, track lighting and others. The components is segmented into hardware, software, services and others. The applications is segmented residential, commercial (automotive, hospitals, offices) and others. The region includes North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and rest of the world.

Global Ambient Lighting Market By Type:

Down Lighting

Surface Mounted Lighting

Suspended Lighting

Track Lighting

Others

Global Ambient Lighting Market By Components:

Hardware

Software

Services

Others

Global Ambient Lighting Market By Applications:

Residential

Commercial

– Automotive

– Hospitals

– Offices

Global Ambient Lighting Market By Regions:

North America

Europe

APAC

Rest Of The World

