CDN Software Solutions confirms its participation at MWC Americas 2018 Event

CDN solutions group is please to announce its presence at Mobile World Congress Americas Event to be held in Los Angeles, USA from Sep 12-14 2018

30th July 2018, USA- Leading Mobile App Development Company, CDN Software Solutions is all set for the Mobile World Congress Americas event. The three days event will be held in Los Angeles California from Sep 12 -14, 2018. This year team CDN can be found at Stand W.419 in Hall West.

The GSMA Mobile World Congress is the world’s largest exhibition for the mobile industry, incorporating a thought-leadership conference that features prominent executives representing mobile operators, device manufacturers, technology providers, vendors and content owners from across the world. Leading players from across the mobile ecosystem, as well as sectors such as automotive, consumer electronics, and media and entertainment, will gather to showcase the latest in mobile products, technologies and services during the three-day show. More than 1,000 companies will participate in the 2018 Mobile World Congress Americas.

At the MWCA event, CDN Solutions Group will showcase capabilities in trending technology solutions such as blockchain, machine learning, fintech, internet of things and Artificial Intelligence. Aiming to always be at the forefront of technology, CDN couldn’t miss Mobile World Congress event, to present the company’s most innovative work portfolio. Delegates of CDN Solutions Group will be at stand W.419 to share best practices and business transforming solutions.

“Last year we made a debut in MWC event and it turned out to be successful. And this year as well we are very excited to showcase our capabilities in varied technologies like IoT, Smart home, big data, Enterprise mobility, E-commerce, AWS, machine learning and much more.We look forward to sharing our experience to organizations and individuals across the region during MWC Americas event”, says Chetan Naik, CTO, CDN Software Solutions.

Since its establishment, CDN Solutions Group has focused on expanding its horizons in the USA, by undertaking several transformation projects across the region and hence the participation in the event is a testament to their dedication in developing strong business relation in USA market.

So schedule a meeting with CDN Software Solutions at booth W.419 Hall West to learn more about their latest offerings in web and mobility solutions at MWC Americas.

About CDN Software Solutions –

CDN Software Solutions is an app development company with focus on Internet of things, augmented reality, ibeacon technology, virtual reality, blockchain technology, swift, iOS app development, Android app development, windows app development, hardware integration and cross platform. We also work on web technologies like PHP, ROR, JAVA, DotNet, Laravel, Odoo, Python, Amazon Web Services, cloud computing. With experience of 18 years and clientele in 38+ countries we have worked with enterprises, start-ups, retail, FMCGs, education, healthcare, automobiles, oil & refinery, pharmaceuticals, agriculture, etc. Few solutions we have built : ticket booking, food delivery, VHMS, online stores, taxi booking, voice recognition, POS, event management.