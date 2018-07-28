Customer Engagement Hub (CEH) Market to Exhibit Impressive Growth During 2017-2027

Customer Engagement Hub (CEH) Market: Introduction

Contact center became an obsolete concept with the introduction of customer engagement hub (CEH) which provides an architectural framework through which multiple systems engages with the customer. It also provides synchronization among various departments for example sales, marketing etc. so as to optimally engage the customer. With the aid of customer engagement hub (CEH), not only services are been provided to the customers but also predictive analysis been used to predict the next best information, action to engage the customer.

Customer Engagement Hub (CEH) Market: Market Dynamics

Customer engagement hub (CEH) will force many companies to reexamine their CRM systems and to revamp them in order to offer customer engagement. Customer Engagement Hub (CEH) system will be having capabilities such as intelligent routing, personalized services and interactive media response.

Companies looking to engage customers from increasing number of channels including social media, telephone, email etc. and to overcome the complexities involved in handling these increasing number of channels will force them to move towards the added advantages offered by customer engagement hub (CEH) solutions and will drive the market.

Customer Engagement Hub (CEH) Market Segmentation

Segmentation of Customer Engagement Hub (CEH) Market on the basis of industry:

Retail

Manufacturing

BFSI

IT

Healthcare

Others

Segmentation of Customer Engagement Hub (CEH) Market on the basis of deployment:

On-premise

Cloud

Segmentation of Customer Engagement Hub (CEH) Market on the basis of geography:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, Luxembourg)

Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia)

Asia-Pacific Excluding Japan (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand)

Japan

The Middle East and Africa (GCC, South Africa, North Africa)

Regional Overview

On the basis of geography, customer engagement hub (CEH) market can be segmented into seven key regions namely North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, APEJ, Japan, and Middle East & Africa. Among various regions, the customer engagement hub (CEH) market in North America is expected to dominate during the forecast period because of the region being a hub of companies from the field of retail, banking and IT vertical. North America region is expected to be followed by Western Europe and APEJ. APEJ is expected to drive the demand for the customer engagement hub (CEH) solutions, supported by increasing penetration of manufacturing companies in the region.

Increasing complexities involved in servicing the customers from increasing number of channels supported by additional features offered via customer engagement hub (CEH) solution such as predictive analysis so as to better engage the customers are factors which will drive the demand for customer engagement hub (CEH) market. Initial investment cost involved in the implementation of customer engagement hub (CEH) solution will affect the growth of customer engagement hub (CEH) market.

Competitive Landscape

Some of the major players in the field of customer engagement hub (CEH) include eGain Corp., RedPoint Global Inc., SpiceCSM, Kitewheel etc.