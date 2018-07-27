Some important full container shipping facts by DGM-USA.com

DGM USA is one of the most reputed express container services providers in the USA. The company offers a wide range of services including freight packaging, crating, and transportation and is highly appreciated for its expertise in managing dangerous goods and hazardous materials. The company is SOLAS compliant and is also recognized by several organizations like IATA, COSTHA, PRBA, NCB, and IMO. At a recent event, the team from the company talked about some significant facts about full container shipping that every business should know.

“Full container shipping is generally a preferred option over open container shipping due to the number of benefits it offers, especially with reference to transporting dangerous goods. These are generally 20-foot to 40-foot containers with a closed top to offer enhanced safety to its contents. Depending on the size of the consignment that needs to be transported, businesses can select the right size of the full container. Moreover, such containers can also be shared by multiple parties to reduce the transportation cost. In such cases, one only needs to pay for the space that their goods acquire in the container.” says a spokesperson from DGM USA.

The team from the dangerous goods packaging services provider also talked about the importance of insurance in freight transportation. While standard container insurance covers the liability of the damage caused to the goods during transit, they do not cover the damages caused by the goods or container to another container or its contents. As a result, DGM USA carries a global insurance as well as comprehensive insurance to cover all such liabilities.

The spokesperson continues, “Most businesses wanting to send dangerous goods to another country through a ship generally buy a container insurance or their shipping service provider carries one. However, such insurance does not cover the damage caused by the dangerous goods or its container to some other container. With the help of your global and comprehensive insurance, we cover all such liabilities to protect our clients from monetary losses in case of an accident.”

Businesses that regularly import or export dangerous goods from or to international countries should surely understand these details provided by DGM USA to ensure complete safety and hassle-free transport of goods. Business interested in knowing more about container shipping or looking for a reliable