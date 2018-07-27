Connolly Suthers Provides Professional Legal Advice for Personal Property Issues

In response to a number of people losing rights to their personal property, Connolly Suthers provides legal advice and services for personal property issues. Using the PPSA as a guide, the law firm provides legal assistance to clients with security interests in mortgages, stocks and other rights to personal property and agreements.

[TOWNSVILLE, 27/07/2018] – Connolly Suthers, an established law firm based in Townsville, Queensland, offers professional legal advice to clients experiencing issues regarding the protection of personal property. As a guide for the security interest and legal matters regarding personal property, Connolly Suthers looks to the Personal Property Securities Act 2009 (PPSA).

The Personal Property Securities Act

A lack of protection of existing and future rights to personal property and agreements, like mortgages, may lead to their loss. Failure to protect one’s rights or properties may result in the loss of priority over the secured property to another creditor or a title to a property left in someone else’s possession.

Connolly Suthers prevents these cases by giving their clients comprehensive and specific advice on the PPSA. The PPSA entitles a person to enforce security interest ahead of another party that has a lower priority on the same interest.

The PPSA’s general rule of thumb allows people to protect their rights over any personal property, both tangible and intangible ‒ including intellectual property ‒ that is currently not in their sole possession. Other security agreements covered by the PPSA include business terms of trade and hire, agistment, and other forms of agreement.

Experience in Mortgage and Security Matters

The PPSA does not govern land and buildings, although it has many implications in the construction industry. Connolly Suthers also has a team of property lawyers with years of experience in dealing with real estate transactions, vacant land and apartment developments and the preparation of related mortgage and security documents.

To prepare clear and accurate documentation and other requirements, the lawyers of Connolly Suthers offer assistance in loan applications and other complex transactions that involve a mortgage.

About Connolly Suthers

Established in 1895, Connolly Suthers is a diverse and dynamic law firm serving the people of Townsville, Queensland. Taking on legal matters of various sizes and nature, Connolly Suthers is a reliable firm with many returning clients. The firm provides many legal services including conveyancing, family law, property law and legal representation.

Learn more about the firm and their services by visiting https://www.connollysuthers.com.au.