S-CCI Golden Cruiser Launches ‘TRUCKLINE ELC 1-19- Super Concentrate Coolant’

S-CCI India Pvt Ltd, manufacturers of Golden Cruiser range of coolants & brake fluids have introduced in the market ‘Truckline ELC 1-19 –Super Concentrate Coolants’.

Truckline ELC 1-19, New grade of Truck liners & Off roaders Super Concentrate Coolants have been specially engineered for all heavy diesel engines and is guaranteed for 1,000,000 kilometers of use. These Coolants use a technologically advanced formulation based upon a concentrated blend of premium long-lasting inhibitors designed to provide protection against extreme temperature, rust & corrosion.

.

While making the announcement Mr. S K Singh, Director S-CCI India Pvt Ltd said, “The complexity of every engine warrants the need for a cooling medium that suits the conditions best. Cooling system breakdown is the No. 1 cause for engine related failures. Using ordinary coolants that contain high concentrations of silicates and borates may lead to premature system failure and drop in engine performance. At S-CCI our technical expertise lies in understanding the need of an engine or equipment and suitably catering to the individual requirements.”

Golden Cruiser Truckline ELC 1-19 should be mixed with 19 times soft clean water. 1 litre of truckline ELC 1-19 will make 20 litres of coolant. Remove the used radiator liquid from the radiator and clean the radiator interior. Install diluted truckline ELC 1-19 coolant directly into radiator till full. Pour into expansion bottle till between the marks. Change as per manufacturer’s recommendation.

Golden Cruiser coolants & brake fluids, trusted by automakers globally, are used in India as original fill by Maruti Suzuki, Honda, Toyota, Renault Nissan, Tata Motors, Mitsubishi, Swaraj Mazda, Fiat, Komatsu, Honda Motorcycles, Yamaha, AMW, Force Motors, MAN Trucks, Ford, SML Isuzu & ACE Cranes amongst others.

“Our coolant meets & exceeds all anti-corrosion requirements of JISK 2234:2006. We believe in setting our best foot forward. Our objective is to match and exceed our competitors in the areas of technology, quality, and customer service”, further stated Mr. Singh.

About S-CCI – Golden Cruiser India

S-CCI India is a joint venture with CCI Corporation, Japan and manufactures Engine Anti-Freeze Coolants, Brake Fluids and other specialty chemicals. A product of contemporary technology from CCI Corporation, Japan, Golden Cruiser is trusted by American, European as well as Japanese automakers for its technological advantages over other products. With over several million Kilometers of field testing done on different chemical systems, the Golden Cruiser products have had an edge over others for several years in different parts of the world.

CCI was established in 1949, and since then, CCI has been developing high-quality engine Anti-Freeze coolants and brake fluids based on on-going research. CCI Corporation has a 60% market share in Japan and 19% worldwide with manufacturing plants in Japan, USA, UK, China, Taiwan and Thailand. For more information on S-CCI India, please visitwww.scci.co.in.