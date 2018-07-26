Intelligent Threat Security Market 2018 Trends, Sales, Supply, Demand and Analysis by Forecast to 2022

Market synopsis

Threat intelligence is an evidence-based knowledge also known as cyber threat intelligence which includes indicators, context, actionable advice, and mechanisms about an existing danger to an asset. Threat intelligence provides refined information to the organizations and enables them taking immediate action against attacks, preventing them to cause damage to the company assets.

Threat intelligence is collected from disparate sources and is synthesized by human analysts to identify a specific threat. Its target is to provide solutions on the identified specific threats. The main difference between threat information and threat intelligence is that the former is raw and unfiltered, whereas the latter includes information which is filtered, processed, and sorted. The primary purpose of threat intelligence is to understand risks associated with threats such as advanced persistent threat (APTs), exploits, and zero-day threat. Threat intelligence is a part of security intelligence(SI) that offers information relevant to protecting an organization from both external and internal threats. Threat intelligence also helps in gathering the processes, policies, and tools to design and analyze the unsecured information.

Security intelligence includes various elements such as log management, security information, and event management, network behavior anomaly detection (NBAD), risk management, and network forensics. Log management is a collective of processes and policies used in the analysis, transmission, and disposal of large volumes of log data created in an information system. Security information and event management deploy collection agents to gather security-related information from end-use devices, network equipment, server and specialized security equipment like firewall and antivirus. NABD tracks critical network characteristics in real-time and generates an alarm if any faulty event is detected.

The rise in the number of sophisticated threats, government regulations regarding data security, fast-paced adoption of threat intelligence solutions among small and medium-sized enterprises (SME’s), and increasing adoption of crowd-sourced threat intelligent platforms are the major growth drivers of intelligent threat security market.

Market Segmentation

Segmentation by Solution: Log Management, Security Information and Event management, Risk Management, Identity and Access management and among others.

Segmentation by Services: Managed and Professional

Segmentation by Deployment: On Cloud and On premises

Segmentation by Vertical: IT and Telecom, Healthcare, Retail, Government and among others.

Key players

The market for intelligent threat security is currently dominated by many small and large market players including, IBM Corporation (U.S.), Dell Technologies Inc. (U.S.), McAfee LLC (U.S.), Trend Micro Incorporated (Japan), Symantec Corporation (U.S.), Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (U.S.), Juniper Networks Inc. (U.S.), FireEye Inc. (U.S.), LogRhythm Inc. (U.S.), LookingGlass Cyber Solutions Inc.(U.S.), Optiv Security Inc. (U.S.).

Other players include Webroot Inc. (U.S.), Farsight Security Inc. (U.S.), F-Secure Corporation (Europe), AlienVault Inc. (U.S.), Splunk Inc. (U.S.)

Regional Analysis of Intelligent Threat Security Market:

Asia Pacific is dominating the global Intelligent Threat Security market with the largest market share. Japan is the leading market of Intelligent Threat Security & countries such as China, and India is responsible for half of the market revenue and therefore is expected to grow with highest revenue by 2022 followed by Europe. North America is also showing fruitful growth in Intelligent Threat Security market in upcoming years.

Target Audience

• Enterprise IT

• Distribution Centers

• Software Developers

• Cyber security Companies

• Telecom Service providers

Regional Analysis

North America is dominating the market of threat intelligence security market with the market share of XX%. Increasing number of sophisticated threats and the growing government compliance on data security are few factors which is driving the market. Heavy investment in R&D sector from the major players in this region is also helping the market to grow. North America threat intelligence security market has been valued at US $XX million in the year 2015 which is expected to reach US $XX million by the end of forecasted period. Europe holds XX% of threat intelligence security market with market share of XX%. Asia-Pacific has rich presence of manufacturing industry where threat intelligence security is being deployed. Increase cloud services is one of key factor which is supporting the market in this region. This market has been valued at US $XX million in the year 2015 which is growing with the CAGR of XX% and expected to grow at US $XX million by end of forecasted period.

