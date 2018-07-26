Heat Stabilizers Market Latest Report with Forecast 2018 – 2026

UV light and heat tend to oxidize several polymers such as polyvinyl chloride (PVC), low density polyethylene (LDPE), and high density polyethylene (HDPE). The oxidation leads to embrittlement, loss of tensile properties, melt flow instability, and discoloration. The mechanism of stabilization (from heat and UV radiation) helps avert oxidation or alleviate its effects. Plastics, predominantly thermoplastics, may also require stabilization against degradation from heat during processing, manufacturing, or usage. Heat stabilizers, also termed as antioxidants, are chemical additives employed to protect plastics and polymers, especially those that contain regular repeating units or homopolymers, against oxidation and degradation resulting from exposure to UV radiation or heat. Heat stabilizers are usually employed in medical-grade PVC not only to prevent oxidation caused by high temperatures the resin might see during manufacturing and processing, but also to prevent from the excess heat it may be subjected to during storage or autoclaving.

Global Heat Stabilizers Market: Drivers & Restraints

Rise in demand for plastics, especially PVC, is the primary factor driving the heat stabilizers market. PVC is used in several applications, ranging from flooring, wires, cables, and film made from plasticized vinyl to tubes, pipe, sheets, and profiles processed from rigid PVC. Demand for PVC and other plastics such as HDPE and LDPE has been rising consistently over the years. Production of total plastics across the globe stood more than 320 million metric tons. This is anticipated to boost the demand for heat stabilizers in plastics & its downstream products. Furthermore, heat stabilizers are imperative in manufacturing of PVC molded, extruded, and rolled products, as PVC resin undergoes irreversible chemical and physical changes caused by high temperature and stress in the absence of a heat stabilizers. Implementation of stringent regulations relating to the use of toxic materials such as lead and cadmium is the key factor anticipated to resstrain the heat stabilizers market. The usage of hazardous elements such as cadmium, lead, and butyltin poses severe harm to humans and the environment as they accumulate across the food chain.

Global Heat Stabilizers Market: Key Players

Key players operating in the global heat stabilizers market are Valtris Specialty Chemicals, Clariant International Ltd., Reagens S.p.A., and Baerlocher GmbH.