Defoamers Market – Detailed Study Analysis and Forecast by 2023

We have produced a new premium report Defoamers Market. The report covers the analysis of global as well as regional markets of Defoamers. The objective of the study is to identify market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values for the next six years. The report also deep dives into the sub-segments of Defoamers Market by Product Type (Oil-based defoamers, Water-based defoamers, Silicone-based defoamers, others), by Application Type (Paints & coatings, Food & beverages, Pulp & paper, Water treatment, Oil & gas, Textiles, Others) through main geographies in the Global Defoamers Market such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and RoW.

The report covers market changing aspects including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends expected to encouragement the expansion of the Defoamers Market during the said period. The report also provides market attractiveness analysis, by geography, and market share analysis, by key players respectively. Some of the prominent participants in the Global Defoamers Market are BASF AG, Bayer AG, Bluestar Silicones, The Dow Chemical Company, Chemco Products Inc., Amber Chemical Company Ltd., Hydrite Chemical Company, Manufacturers Chemicals LLC, Evonik Industries AG, Kemira OYJ and others. Recently, Air Products and Chemicals Inc. and Kemira OJ have launched eco-friendly defoamers with zero volatile organic contentDefoamers are anti-foaming chemicals that contain surfactants and silicone oil.

These additives are primarily used in industrial process to rapidly destabilize foam formation. Generally, it is difficult to reduce the foam formation it can cause defects on surface coatings and prevent efficiency of containers. There are two types of defoamers used to control foam silicone and non-silicone defoamer. Silicone based defoamers have silicone as backbone whereas non-silicone based defoamers are ester, oil and water based. Demand for defoamers is pacing up and is expected to continue over the forecast period due to high demand form end-user industries. On the basis of product type the global defoamers market can be segmented as oil-based, water-based, silicone-based and others (such as EO/PO-based defoamers). Silicone-based defoamers are widest used segment due to its widespread application in several industries. On the basis of different applications the global defoamers market can be segmented as paints & coatings, food & beverages, pulp & paper, water treatment, oil & gas, textiles and others (such as mining, agricultural chemicals, pharmaceuticals).

Global defoamers market is primarily driven by demand from end-use applications (pulp & paper, water treatment) as they prevent and reduce foam formation during production activity. Defoamer is a cost effective chemical used in paper & pulp industry, it enables cleansing and helps in recycling, which adds value to the industry. Moreover, water-based defoamers are increasingly adapted by paint and coatings segment for architectural and industrial coatings. Furthermore, in printing and ink industry shift towards waterborne inks has escalated the demand for defoamers. In spite of this, lack of innovation and stringent government regulations is acting as a restraining order for the global defoamer market. In Europe and North America, regulations have been imposed on defoamer manufacturers having volatile organic compound repelling (VOC) the market growth. On the other hand, demand for eco-friendly defoamers is increasing which will act as an opportunity for the global defoamers market over the forecast period.

Global defoamers market is non-uniform across the regions. Asia-Pacific region is major consumers and producer of defoamers due to good macroeconomic factors and demand. Growth in Asia-Pacific region is mainly driven due to augmenting markets in India and China. On the other hand, as a result of stringent regulation eco friendly defoamers market is escalating in the North America and Europe regions.

Some of the key players in the global defoamers market are Air Products and Chemicals Inc., BASF AG, Bayer AG, Bluestar Silicones, The Dow Chemical Company, Chemco Products Inc., Amber Chemical Company Ltd., Hydrite Chemical Company, Manufacturers Chemicals LLC, Evonik Industries AG, Kemira OYJ and others. Recently, Air Products and Chemicals Inc. and Kemira OJ have launched eco-friendly defoamers with zero volatile organic content.

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the global defoamers market. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and DRO analysis of defoamers market.

Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2017 to 2023. We also have highlighted future trends in the defoamers market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. Additionally, the analysis highlights rise and fall in the market shares of the key players in the market. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the defoamers market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.

