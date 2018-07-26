Boerne Drug Company Customizes Medication to Meet the Specific Needs of Individual Patients

atients looking for medicines that fit their specific needs can turn to Boerne Drug Company. The pharmacy produces tailored medication with the help of its skilled staff and a modern laboratory.

[BOERNE, 07/26/2018] — Boerne Drug Company, a trusted compounding pharmacy in Texas, makes medication tailored to satisfy the medical needs of patients. The community pharmacy’s specialty compounding services help patients stick to their medication as comfortably and conveniently as possible.

Working Closely with Patients and Physicians

Boerne Drug Company works with patients closely to determine the exact strength, dosage, and delivery method that is best for them. The Texas-based pharmacy coordinates with physicians and makes precise formulations to meet the requirements of each patient. Additionally, it helps physicians optimize the medication therapies of their patients, especially for medications that are unavailable commercially. It allows the pharmacy to become an accessible member of the physician’s healthcare team.

The Factors that Make Compounding Possible

The pharmacy’s specialty compounding services are possible, thanks to its high-tech laboratory and skilled team of technicians led by pharmacist Tiffany Richard. The laboratory of Boerne Drug Company uses cutting-edge technology to provide efficient pharmacy compounding solutions with accuracy and precision. On top of that, the pharmacy has trained its professionals to personalize medications of excellent quality.

Access to Pharmaceutical Ingredients

Boerne Drug Company is a proud member of the Professional Compounding Centers of America (PCCA). It means that the pharmacy has access to high-quality pharmaceutical ingredients to make compounded medications for medical, veterinary, and dental requirements. Its membership also allows the pharmacy to prepare tailored prescriptions for hormone replacement therapies.

About Boerne Drug Company

Boerne Drug Company is a patient-centered local pharmacy serving the communities of Boerne, Texas Hill Country, Bandera, Leon Springs, Comfort, Kerrville, and San Antonio. Its community-based approach enables the pharmacy to serve patients in a personalized manner, which is something that customers would not receive in a traditional clinic or drug store. Its main goal is to meet the medication requirements of its patients while providing the utmost attention and care.

Log on to https://boernedrug.com/ for more details.