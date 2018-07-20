✔Raju Mehandi Artist in Delhi

https://www.googletagmanager.com/gtag/js?id=UA-121641221-1
Bridal Mehandione’s Best
Bridal mehandi artists in Delhi are at their creative best when applying
henna on the brides palm and feet.
Professional Mehandi Designer
Raju professional mehandi artist in Delhi has creativity in his genes
and he is assisted by people who also share his passion.
Wedding Mehandi Designs
Marriage is a wonderful association that not only brings two people,
but two families closer to each other.
Mehandi Designer Delhi
Raju Mehandi Artist is placed among the best mehandi designers
in Delhi for their creative work.
01 about raju
Best Mehandi Artist Bridal, Wedding, Foot, Rajasthani, Mughlai art designer.
Art, quality and speed are synonymous of Raju Mehandi. Raju Mehandi Artist has a flair for Indian mehandi, but masters in all forms of mehandi including Arabic, Mughlai, Dubai, tattoo style and designs that depict the latest fashion. Mehandi art is his passion and he has spent several years pursuing his dreams and passion.
Creative Mehandi
For getting perfectly designed mehandi, in Delhi you only need to know one name – Creative Mehandi Art.
QUALITY
A natural dye, Henna is the major ingredient in this mehndi pack.
Awards
So many Awards win Raju Mehandi Artist
Specially made for Diwali 2018 mehndi designs, bridal mehndi
03 Our Services
Thanks to Raju Mehehdi for an amazing job on my henna. I had a couple of designs that I liked and she incorporated the two to create this fine work of art.
Bridal Mehandi
Henna or mehandi is an integral part of every Indian wedding. In fact, the rituals start with the…
Wedding Mehandi
Marriage is a wonderful association that not only brings two people, but two families closer to each other.
Arabic Mehendi
Similar to countries like India, Pakistan and Bangladesh, women in the Middle East are also adorned with mehndi art…
Floral Mehendi
Rakhi is a special occasion for women. Apart from dressing up like a princess and adding makeup, mehndi is a special…
Maroccan Mehendi
Moroccan mehndi designs are a new member of mehndi designs. It has recently been followed all over the world.
24/7 Support
Our new 24*7 Customer Service Helpline will help us serve you better +91-88 6040 5300
04 Meet Mehandi Team
Best Top Mehandi Artist in Delhi, work Experience 25 Years
Raju bhaiya and team is full of great artists who know their job so well. I have been getting my mehendi from Raju bhaiya since I was 17 and till date the experience got better with each occasion. The design are unique and the color is beautiful… Thankyou Raju bhaiya for such amazing art and making the weddings more beautiful and remembering
Raju Bhai you have sent untrained two artist who ruined my mehendi. I was not expecting this from you. No color and design. I am really disappointed and will not recommend anyone your name. worse experience.
At gk, you would come across at least 5 raju mehendi wale. The no. Of the original guy is 99103 59527. We agreed on a decent package for the bride and the family, but the work was excellent.
For my Mehndi, I hired Raju Mehndi artist. Super efficient, quick and did a great job!
He knows his work best. My friend recently hired him for Mehendi and along with her, we had put on Mehendi from him. Must say, he and his team are quite efficient and creative at their best.
What exactly is a Mehndi party?
Mehndi—or mehendi or henna—is an ancient form of body art, originating in India and across South Asia and the Middle East. A Mehndi party is the pre-wedding celebration in Hindu and Sikh culture when the bride has the red-orange mehndi “stain” applied to her palms, back of hands, and feet. Typically held the day before the wedding, the event often has a lounge feel, with colorful pillows.
Hope you are doing great and enjoying every bit of this festive season. Starting from October till New Year eve all the festivals line up to brighten the mood and ambiance.
It is considered a romantic festival symbolizing the love between a husband and a wife :rose: Married women fast from sunrise to moon rise for the long life, safety and good health of their husbands.
Mehndi has its versatile manner indicating South Asian women’s personality. Mehndi is a natural dye which is made from leaves of the henna tree.
Eastern bridal hands are fully decorated with unique mehndi designs, also the other girls attending weddings put on mehndi as importantly as their makeup and clothes. Other than weddings mehndi is also applied to special events like Eid-ul-Adha, Eid-ul-Fitr, and Diwali, Karwa Chauth for Hindus. All these occasions can’t be imagined complete without mehndi.
05 Our Latest Blogs
Mehndi ceremony is where the bride applies henna on her palms. Check out latest bridal mehndi designs, styles, trends, themes, decors for Mehndi ceremony.
- April, 2018
About Blog Here I have uploaded latest & trending Henna Mehandi Design’s..
- 05 May, 2018
I am Hira. I’m a Henna designer. I am very passionate about henna/mehandi..
- 16 June, 2018
I’m Beena! A homemaker of henna cones by profession and a henna artist by passion..
