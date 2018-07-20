Summary:
A new market study, titled “Global Social Business Intelligence Market by Manufacturers, Countries, Type and Application, forecast to 2023”, has been featured on WiseGuyReports.
Social business intelligence uses data from social media and analyzes the data using big data analytics to obtain important business insights on the market. It is also used to know the market reputation for products. It unifies several business tools such as business intelligence, knowledge management, social networking, project management, collaboration, social media monitoring, and analytics to give a new interface for organizations to understand their business environment more thoroughly. It provides reliable data and aids enterprises to connect with new customers and resolve operational conflicts in a faster and better way than traditional business intelligence does.
This report studies the Social Business Intelligence market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market and splits the Social Business Intelligence market by product type and applications/end industries.
The industry is a high-technology and high-profit industry, the research team maintain a very optimistic attitude. It is suggested that the new enterprises to enter the field.
We tend to believe this industry now is close to mature, and the consumption increasing degree will show a smooth curve. On product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will maintain in the future, as competition intensifies, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing. Similarly, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.
The global Social Business Intelligence market is valued at 1310 million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach 5660 million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of 27.7% between 2017 and 2023.
The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast-growing India and Southeast Asia regions.
North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Social Business Intelligence.
Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2017 and will be xx million USD in 2023, with a CAGR of xx%.
IBM
Oracle
SAP
SAS Institute
Adobe Systems
Attensity Group
Beevolve
Clarabridge
Crimson Hexagon
Evolve24
HP
Kapow Software/ Kofax
Lithium Technologies
NetBase Solutions
Radian6/Salesforce
Sysomos
Cision
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
On-premises
Cloud
SMEs
Large Enterprises
Government Organizations
