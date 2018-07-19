THE PIONEER OF MODELING INDUSTRY

The Model Factory is delineated to empower young models and build their confidence in this modeling industry. Today there’s a lack of diverse representation of models and to fill in these gaps our objective is to represent models of various ethnicities and ages. We believe in delivering excellence and professionalism across the workplace to positively impact our working environment and to the industry out there.

We offer a highly personalized approach to develop and manage talent i.e. each and every models in our deposition is carefully selected by a team of our pundits, who ensure that each one contributes in a significant and a unique way to our aesthetic. This expert panel who are the part of this group helps us realize new current market trends and public opinions to modify our initial strategy as they have an inbound knowledge of this industry. To set ourselves apart from our peers we even foster a meaningful relationship with our handpicked talents.

Our Performa is to proactively share professionalism with our clients to help them facilitate our best suitable talents for any kinds of their projects in fashion campaign, product promotion, fittings, editorials and television commercials. Our white-collar staff is always there to assist our clients regarding their needs to further enhance or modify the current project.

As we said earlier we believe in diverse representation, so to make our viewpoint over this statement we have a reach toward the younger generation models. We have created a close knit and positive environment for these younger models to help them always be in a comfortable and a happier state. This department of ours is particularly a fun and lively place comprising of day to day activities to make the kids more energetic and pragmatic in nature.

So if you want any further elaborative information regarding our model agency, feel free to contact us via our website at :-

www.modelfactory.com.hk