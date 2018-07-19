Bloch Sulzberger Treatment Market -Current Scenario and Future Growth Analysis 2018 to 2028

Bloch Sulzberger Treatment Market: Snapshot

Bloch-Sulzberger syndrome is also known as incontinentia pigmenti. It is a rare X-linked disorder that predominantly occurs in females. Total of 1 in 50,000 people are affected by the Bloch-Sulzberger syndrome in the U.S. annually. About 95% of the reported cases are among females. Bloch-Sulzberger is reported in males with Klinefelter syndrome or due to somatic mutations or hypomorphic mutations in the NEMO gene. Bloch-Sulzberger is a disorder of the skin, teeth, hair and central nervous system. About 65% of patients’ present dental abnormalities, 30% neurological abnormalities and about 35% present ocular manifestations. The life expectancy rate is normal for patients with Bloch-Sulzberger syndrome and patients without neonatal CNS abnormalities typically have a normal physical and cognitive development.

Bloch-Sulzberger syndrome has four stages. The first stage consist of redness or inflammation of the skin, with blisters and boils. This generally occurs at infancy. The second stage may overlap the first. At this stage the blisters develop into wart-like structures. The third stage occurs between the age of 6 and 12 months, resulting in the appearance of marble cake appearance on the trunk and limbs. The fourth stage is called atrophic. At this stage the scars appear. Other symptoms are deformity and abnormality in the dental, hair, nails, eyes and nervous system. Bloch-Sulzberger is typically diagnosed by skin biopsy and genetic testing.

Get Brochure of The Report: https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=B&rep_id=1062

The Bloch-Sulzberger treatment involves symptomatic treatment and management. Some of the standard Bloch-Sulzberger treatments include cryotherapy and laser photocoagulation for the treatment of retinal neovascularization that predisposes to retinal detachment. Dental abnormalities are often treated using implants. Patients with Bloch-Sulzberger syndrome are recommended for genetic counseling.

The growing awareness regarding Bloch-Sulzberger syndrome in developed regions, such as North America and Europe, is expected to drive the growth of the Bloch-Sulzberger treatment market. Growing healthcare expenditure globally along with increasing number of hospitals and specialty clinics is also expected to drive the growth of the Bloch-Sulzberger treatment market. However, lack of awareness in developing and emerging regions is expected to restrain the growth of the Bloch-Sulzberger treatment market to some extent.

Get TOC of The Report: https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=T&rep_id=1062

The global Bloch-Sulzberger treatment market is expected to witness moderate growth over the forecast period. The treatment of Bloch-Sulzberger is based on symptoms that include retinal detachment, retinal vascularization, alopecia, and dental deformities, among other symptoms.

The Bloch-Sulzberger syndrome has a worldwide distribution. However, being a rare disorder the prevalence and incidence is difficult to assess. A number of associations such as the Incontinentia Pigmenti International Foundation and National Organization of Rare Disorders are trying to create awareness regarding Bloch-Sulzberger syndrome. Emerging countries in Asia and Africa have very low awareness owing to which the market for Bloch-Sulzberger treatment is still not well developed. However, growing awareness in the regions with governmental initiatives is expected to aid the growth of the Bloch-Sulzberger treatment market. North America and Europe are developed regions having a large number of hospitals and clinics, along with better awareness than the emerging countries, owing to which the regions are expected to be dominant in the Bloch-Sulzberger treatment market globally.

The global market for Bloch-Sulzberger treatment is highly fragmented. Examples of some of the hospitals and clinics that offer the treatments for Bloch-Sulzberger include Bascom Palmer Eye Institute, Hospital de Olhos do Paraná, Wills Eye Hospital, Asklepios Eye Center, Sydney Retina Clinic & Day Surgery, Children’s Dental Clinic, and Mayo Clinic, among others.