What Makes Led TV So Special?

Budget big-screen TVs are suddenly hot property thanks to falling prices. 55-inch 4k TVs are in the sweet spot, with most newcomers setting prices between Rs 40,000 to 45,000. Daiwa’s wants to go one-up with their latest offering – a 55-inch LED TV with 4k panel and Android interface. At Rs 36,999, the Daiwa TV is cheaper than the popular MiTV 55 by a good margin (Rs 8,000).

Like us, you're probably feeling that most TVs have started to look similar — they all have sleek bezels and a plastic body. The Daiwa is no different, but what gives it a slight edge is the unique table stand. Instead of the usual plastic/metal legs, this TV has a diamond shaped stand. This little change makes a big difference, making the TV appear premium even when switched off.

It has all the usual ports (2 x HDMI, composite/component and Ethernet) on the back, while the side has dual USB ports, another HDMI input and 3.5mm headphone jack. Although there are two USB ports, only one is usable because one port is permanently blocked by the USB dongle for the supplied remote. Daiwa should get extra credit for the multi-function remote it bundles. It has standard TV buttons and dedicated buttons for YouTube and Netflix on one side. On the other side is a full QWERTY keyboard for easy text input (great for searching, entering usernames/passwords). Plus, the remote can also work as an air-mouse. This kind of remote should be provided by all smart TVs in our opinion.

