Vision Positioning Systems Market: Pin-Point Analysis For Changing Competitive Dynamics

The rapid increase in industrial automation in the different regions across the globe is a major driving factor for the vision positioning systems market. The industrial automation employs wide variety of robots in order to reduce the manned workforce and to perform the intended task in a better and faster way. Owing to this fact, the robots used in industrial purpose are equipped with vision positioning systems with an objective to maximize the obstacle detection during performing tasks.

Moreover, the increase in usage of robotics and unmanned aerial vehicles in the commercial and defense sectors is also bolstering the growth of the vision positioning systems market. The manufacturers of robots or unmanned systems along with different governments and defense forces are enhancing their products with the vision positioning systems in order to equip them with the technologically latest products for their convenience. This has increased the procurement of robots or UAV’s integrated with vision positioning systems in the commercial and defense sector.

The market growth for vision positioning systems is hindered by the risk of malfunctioning of the sensors or cameras during operation. The malfunction of these components can lead to huge damage to the entire system which is restraining the end users to procure the robots or unmanned systems equipped with vision positioning systems. Moreover, the vision position systems employs expensive sensors, cameras and display units, which increases the cost of the ultimate product. Owing to this factor, the end users are limiting their procurement of these systems, which is inhibiting the growth of the market.

The vision positioning systems market is likely to grow in the coming years due to the huge investments from various region of the globe in order to develop robots equipped with sensors to sense artificial intelligence. Countries such as the U.S., the U.K, France, Germany, China, Japan, and South Korea among others are investing huge amounts in the development of sensors recognizing artificial intelligence with an objective to reduce human workload.

The market for vision positioning systems is segmented on basis of various parameters such as components, solutions, platform, end users, and geography. The different components attached to the vision positioning systems are sensors, markers, cameras, and displays. The sensors constitutes the primary component in the vision positioning systems and thus leads the market followed by the cameras. In terms of solutions, the vision positioning systems are used for a wide range of solutions such as navigation, tracking, analytics, and industrial solutions among others.

The growing industrial automation has led the industrial solutions segment to dominate the market for vision positioning systems in terms of solutions followed by the navigation solutions and analytics. The vision positioning systems are installed on a number of platforms such as unmanned aerial vehicle, automated guided vehicles, unmanned underwater vehicles, robotics and space vehicles among others. The robotics segment is the dominating platform segment of the vision positioning systems market and the automated guided vehicle leads the second position in terms or market dominance.

The defense and commercial sector constitute the end users segment of the vision positioning systems market. Commercial sectors includes industrial solution, warehousing and retail sectors. Due to the extensive use of these systems in the industrial sectors and warehousing, the commercial sector dominates the market. Globally, the vision positioning systems market is categorized into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa and Latin America. The leading region in the global vision positioning systems market is Europe, due to huge investments in the research and development of these systems from various governments and defense authorities.

The top players operating in the market for vision positioning systems includes Fanuc Corporation (Japan), ABB (Switzerland), Cognex Corporation (U.S), Senion AB (Sweden), Omron Corporation (Japan), Insoft GmbH (Germany), Parrot SA (France), Locata Corporation Pty. Limited. (Australia), Pepperl+Fuchs GmbH (Germany), and Sick AG (Germany).