Veterinary Imaging Market to Surpass a Valuation of USD 1800 Million with Leading Players – Says MRFR

Veterinary Imaging Market Report include on MarketReseacrhFuture.com with exhaustive Study. The report aims to provide an overview of Veterinary Imaging Market Report. The report provides key statistics on the market status. Global Forecast till 2023.

Avail Premium Sample copy @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/2919

Veterinary Imaging Market – Overview

The global veterinary imaging market was valued at USD 1.24 Bn in 2017 and is projected to reach an estimated evaluation of USD 1.85 Bn by the end of 2023 while observing a consistently average CAGR of 6.90% during the forecast period of 2017 to 2023. The globally changing attitude toward animal welfare and the increasing incidences of zoonotic diseases have prompted growth for the global market.

Report Overview:

This MRFR market perspective examines the historical trends and current scenario of the global veterinary imaging market to deliver a highly pertinent growth forecast. The primary objective of the report is to deliver actionable insights, market facts and relevant data that will allow report users to make informed decisions and device growth strategies. The report includes key trends, drivers and restraints that are likely to influence the market over the next five years. All the crucial parameters were considered before determining the market size. A section of the report thoroughly discuses all the market segments based on which the overall market value was estimated.

Vital Players:

Fujifilm Holding Corporation, Heska Corporation, Idexx Laboratory Inc, Canon Inc, BCF Technology, Ltd, Esaote SpA, Medical Imaging / IMCO, Inc, Diagnostic Imaging System, Inc, Merry X-Ray, Hallmarq Veterinary Imaging Ltd, Carestream Health, General Electric

Veterinary Imaging Market – Segments

MRFR’s report offers a detailed segmental analysis of the market based on product type, by animal type, by therapeutic area, by end users, and by region. By product type, the market is segmented into veterinary imaging instruments, veterinary imaging reagents, and veterinary imaging software. The veterinary imaging instruments segment currently holds the maximum share of the global veterinary imaging market. Conventional imaging systems such as X-ray, CT, ultrasound (US), and MRI are mainly used to evaluate the anatomy but are unable to diagnose any change at the molecular level. However, with the increased focus towards innovations in the field of veterinary medicine, several new biological imaging reagents have surfaced of late. On the basis of animal type, the market is segmented into small companion animals, large animals, and others.

Avail Prime Discount @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/check-discount/2919

Regional Analysis:

Based on region, the market has been segmented into North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and the Middle East & Africa (MEA). In 2017, North America and South America collectively accounted for the largest share in the global veterinary imaging market. In light of the high pet adoption in these two region, market players continue to find significant growth opportunities in Americas. Moreover, the pet insurance sector has witness a considerable uptick in recent years, particularly in countries such as America and Canada. Europe holds the second spot in the global market for veterinary imaging on account of factors such as the strong presence of leading market players, availability of advanced technology and increasing ownership of companion animal. Meanwhile, APAC accounts for the third largest market owing to the presence of large animal population, increasing disposal income, increasing nuclear families preferring to have pets, and increased investments by the American and European market giants in Asian countries such as China and India.

Major TOC of Veterinary Imaging Market Research Report- Forecast to 2023:

1 Report Prologue

2 Executive Summary

3 Market Introduction

4 Research Methodology

5 Market Dynamics

6 Market Factor Analysis

7 Global Veterinary Imaging Market, by Product Type

8 Global Veterinary Imaging Market, by Animal Type

9 Global Veterinary imaging Market, by Therapeutic Area

10 Global Veterinary Imaging Market, by End-User

11 Global Veterinary imaging Market, by Region

12 Competitive Landscape

13 Company Profiles

14 Appendix

Ask to Expert @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/enquiry/2919

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

Contact

Market Research Future

Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers

Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar,

Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India

+1 646 845 9312

Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com