The Cancer Immunotherapy Market Worldwide Healthy Growth Rate, Key Trends, Competitive Landscape and Forecasts to 2023

Asia Pacific Cancer Immunotherapy Market – Highlights

Asia Pacific cancer immunotherapy market is expecting a high growth over the coming future. This is due to increasing number of patient with different types of cancer. Over 100 types of different has been cancer registered, so far. In terms of treatment, limited number of treatments are available in the market. Cancer immunotherapy is expecting to make a huge development over the given period due to its various advantages. Immunotherapy is more effective than other available therapy.

The market is majorly driven by increasing cancer population across this region. Increasing smoking population and rising consumption of alcohol have led to increase the number of lungs and liver cancer, which has spurred the growth of the market. However, long time for approval, high cost of treatment, and many side effects may slow the market growth.

In 2016, the Asia Pacific cancer immunotherapy market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 15.5% during the forecasted period.

Asia Pacific Cancer Immunotherapy Market – Key Players

The key players for the market are Amgen, Inc. (US), Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (US), Eli Lilly and Company (US), AstraZeneca Plc. (UK), GlaxoSmithKline Plc. (UK), Bayer AG (Germany), F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland), Pfizer, Inc. (US), Merck & Co., Inc. (US), Novartis AG (Switzerland), Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (US), Janssen Biotech, Inc. (US), Sanofi (France), AbbVie Inc. (US), Takeda Pharmaceuticals (Japan), Oncomed Pharmaceuticals (US) and Immunomedics (US)

Asia Pacific Cancer Immunotherapy Market – Segmentation

Asia Pacific cancer immunotherapy market is segmented on the basis of type of therapy, application, and end users. On the basis of type of therapy the market is segmented into monoclonal antibodies, cancer vaccines, immunomodulators, and others. On the basis of application, the market is segmented as lung cancer, blood cancer, melanoma, breast cancer, and other. On the basis of end user, the market is segmented into hospitals & clinics, research laboratories, cancer institute, and others.

Asia Pacific Cancer Immunotherapy Market – Intended Audience

Government and private research companies

Research and Development (R&D) Companies

Drug Manufacturers and Suppliers

Pharmaceutical Companies

Medical Research Laboratories

Asia Pacific Cancer Immunotherapy Market – Regional Analysis

Asia Pacific cancer immunotherapy market is segmented into Japan, China, India, Australia, Republic of Korea and Rest of Asia Pacific. The major driving factor for the market is increasing number of patient population in India and China. China and India are the major contributor in the Asia Pacific cancer immunotherapy market. According to the NCIP, 0.33 million of the people in India are suffering from cancer and the number is continuously increasing owing to the changing lifestyle. Moreover, presence of huge patient population and increasing government support for research & development will fuel the growth of the market in India. China holds the second largest market for cancer immunotherapy market which is followed by Japan. Increasing government support, rapidly developing economy and increasing healthcare expenditure will boost the growth of China and Japan market. Moreover, availability of highly skilled healthcare professionals and rising acceptance of these therapies and increasing demand for the treatment have provided push for the growth of the market in these countries. Australia and Rest of Asia Pacific contribute the least share in the market.

