Successful premiere of Rehm at Nepcon in Thailand

Rehm was represented at the Nepcon Trade Fair in Thailand this year for the first time. The specialist for thermal system solutions showcased selected product highlights to the trade fair visitors and informed them about the numerous technical advantages offered by these solutions for efficient and value-adding production.

Thailand, the second largest economy in Southeast Asia, is a strongly emerging industrial country and has experienced rapid growth in the electronics industry in recent years. The changes in the industrial structure have greatly increased the importance of the automotive industry. The great market potential is attracting attention: With the rapid development of the electronics industry, many foreign companies active in electronics manufacturing have turned their focus to Thailand and built many factories there. The trade fair has created favourable conditions for Rehm to make important contacts and further expand its market share.

One of Rehm”s main focuses was the demonstration of the VisionX reflow soldering system. It guarantees both flexibility and high capacity and can therefore perfectly meet the constantly growing customer requirements. Thanks to the highly efficient residue management system, gases and fine particles produced during the soldering process can be removed safely and reliably. This keeps the process chamber clean and dry, greatly facilitating maintenance and significantly improving efficiency. To achieve this, Rehm relies on efficient and environmentally friendly raw materials as well as state-of-the-art manufacturing technologies and production processes. The company aims to conserve resources, reduce energy consumption and ensure sustainable development through continuous innovation.

Rehm will continue to explore the great potential of the Thai market in future. As a system provider, it also attaches importance to excellent on-site service besides a comprehensive product range.

The on-site service can be reached at:

Rehm Thermal Systems Thailand Office

57/3 Moo 6. T. Klong-Si

12120 A. Klongluang Pathumthani

Tel.: +662 102 4846

Fax: +669 6884 1321