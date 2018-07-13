Oral Motor Market Poised to Expand at a Robust Pace Over 2026

Fact.MR offers a 9-year forecast for the global oral motors market between 2017 and 2026. Global oral motor market is expected to register significant CAGR during the forecast period. The primary objective of the report is to offer insights on business opportunities in the oral motor market. The study demonstrates market dynamics that are expected to influence the current challenges and future status of the global oral motor market over the forecast period. This report also offers updates on trends, drivers, restraints, value forecasts, and opportunities for manufacturers operating in the global and regional oral motor market.

Speech enhancement and feeding skills are on the rise for child development over the personal care industry targeting the specific group of consumers. The increased awareness about the uses, benefits has fueled the demand of oral motor tools and toys in the consumer goods sector. This is attributed to the major growth factor of oral motor owing to the increasing issues in the children and even in the adults regarding speech and other oral problems.

Also, further age group in the consumer goods sector drive the growth of the market as it majorly focuses on the specific age group as their customers. Rise in population of infants and toddlers in the developing regions like India, China and other regions is anticipated to create demand for oral motor in developing regions. The developing regions is anticipated to contribute a large part to the global demand for the oral motor over the forecast period.

By type, the market is segmented into Chewelry, Tubes, Grabber, Vibes, Brush, Tips, Mouthpiece, Straws and Other product types. The chewelry segment is expected to dominate the global oral motor market owing to the ease of use and simplicity of the product. Different shapes and colors has made a major contribution in chewelry oral motor to dominate other oral motor. By age group the global oral motor market is segmented into infants, toddlers and young children. The customers under infants and toddlers group is anticipated to dominate the global oral motor market over the forecast period owing to the severe need for the speech enhancement, skill development and proper feeding through oral. The Toddler and Infant segments are anticipated to witness growth over the forecast period.

Report includes market share of each segment according to the region with analysis towards market trends respectively. A section of the report highlights region wise demand for the oral motor. It also provides a market outlook for 2017–2026 and sets the forecast within the context of the emollient ecosystem, including the new product developments as well as product offerings in the global oral motor market. This study discusses key trends contributing to the growth of the global oral motor market, as well as analyses the degree to which drivers are influencing the global market.

In the final section of the report, a competitive landscape has been included to provide report audiences with a dashboard view. Detailed profiles of the providers are also included in the scope of the report to evaluate their long-term and short-term strategies, key offerings and recent developments in the oral motor space. Key players and associated market participants in the global Oral motor market includes ARK Therapeutic, Sensory Market, Got-Autism, LLC., National Autism Resources, Beyond Play, Chewy Tubes, TALKTOOLS, SOUTHPAW ENTERPRISES, Therapro, Inc., and Trudell Medical International.

In addition, it is imperative to note that in an ever-fluctuating global economy, we not only conduct forecasts in terms of CAGR but also analyze on the basis of key parameters such as year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth to understand the predictability of the market and to identify the right opportunities.

Also, another key feature of this report is the analysis of all key segments in terms of absolute dollar opportunity. This is traditionally overlooked while forecasting the market. However, absolute dollar opportunity is critical in assessing the level of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve, as well as to identify potential resources from a sales and delivery perspective in the global oral motor market.