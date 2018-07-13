Noise Suppression Components Market: Key Players and Production Information analysis with Forecast 2025

Noise suppression refers to the methods of reducing and eliminating the effects of unwanted and undesirable sound effects and electrical disturbances which occurs when the level of signal carrier is greater than the noise level. Noise causes intrusion in many electrical devices. However, there are rules to suppress noise, because noise which does not affect a particular electrical device may affect some other electrical device. Further, an electronic device is known as ‘emission’ if it is itself the source of unwanted noise and it is referred to as immunity if the concerned electronic device is the victim of unwanted noise.

Electromagnetic interference (EMI) and electromagnetic compatibility (EMC) has made the issue of noise suppression important. Some of the examples of noise suppression components are electromagnetic interference suppression filter which is an electronic component which provides electromagnetic noise suppression techniques for electronic goods. The function of the electromagnetic interference is to remove components that causes electromagnetic noise from electric currents that are in turn conducted through wiring. Presence of unwanted electric currents can cause unintended operations that can cause damage to electrical devices. The global noise suppression components market is expected to grow steadily owing to continuous rise in production and consumption of electronic goods.

Rise in production and consumption of electronic devices, increasingly popularity and fall in price of noise cancellation head-phones, and adoption of plastic housing are some of the crucial factors which are expected to drive the growth trajectories of the global noise suppression components market during the forecast period. Plastic housing for electronic devices are being increasingly adopted compared to metal housing since they are low-priced, they are lighter, and they do not conduct electricity and therefore make the electronic device suitable for installation close to water.

Since they act as insulators, they allow the electromagnetic waves to pass through them easily because of which conductive barriers are applied to the shield. To provide shielding, the plastic housing is coated with the conductive layer. Rise in number of theatres is also likely to affect the growth of the global noise suppression components market positively. Theatres use DOLBY which is an unwanted noise reduction system.

However, inability to separate various noises coming from different sources is one of the factors which is likely to hinder the growth of the global noise suppression components market mildly.

The global noise suppression components market has been segmented based on product type, applications, and region.

Based on type of product, the global noise suppression components market has been further segmented into PCB level shielding, conductive coatings, gaskets, laminate tapes, electromagnetic interference filters and others. Conductive coatings segment is expected to hold a significant chunk of the share of the total global noise suppression components market owing to the fact that conductive coatings are more cost efficient.

Based on applications, the global noise suppression components market has been further segmented into consumer electronics, healthcare industry, automobile industry, telecommunications industry and others. Consumer electronics is expected to hold a considerable portion of the market followed by the automobile and telecommunications industry. However, the healthcare industry is expected to be the fastest growing market segment during the forecast period.

Based on regional segmentation, the global noise suppression components market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. North America is expected to capture considerable market share owing to the presence of some of the major leaders operating in the market in this region. However, Asia Pacific is also likely to hold significant market share and grow with the higher CAGR during the forecast period.

Some of the key players operating in the global noise suppression components market are Murata Manufacturing, Comtest Engineering, AK Stamping, Parker Chomerics, Laird, Tech-Etch, Alco Technologies, Greene Rubber, Kitagawa Industries America, Spira Manufacturing, Compac Development, and Leader Tech among others.