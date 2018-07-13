Molecular Modelling Market to witness a significant Growth in terms of value during forecast period 2018-2023

Market Scenario

Molecular modeling has become a valuable and essential tool in the medicinal chemistry for the drug design process. It describes generation, manipulation or representation of three-dimensional structures of molecules and their associated physic-chemical properties. The method is used in drug design, computational biology, computational chemistry, and materials science. It involves wide range of computerized techniques based on theoretical chemistry methods and experimental data to analyze the biological and molecular property.

The major driving factor for the market are increasing investment of biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries in R&D, increasing prevalence of different diseases, and rising need for the better drug treatments. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), chronic diseases, such as heart disease, respiratory diseases, cancer, stroke, and diabetes are the leading cause of mortality across the globe, which represents about 60% of all deaths. Additionally, 80% of the chronic disease deaths occur in low and middle income countries. Moreover, technological advancements, growth in the biology and biosimilars markets, increasing need for the cost effective treatment, and increasing government support for research & development expected to fuel the market growth during the forecast period. However, high cost of the research & development may hamper the market growth during the corresponding period.

The global molecular modelling market is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~ 15.4 % during the forecast period 2017-2023.

Key Players

Some of key the players in the market are Fisher Scientific Company LLC. (US), Indigo Instruments (US), Simulation Plus (US), Certara, L.P. (US), Dassault Systèmes (France), Advanced Chemistry Development (Canada), Schrödinger, LLC (US), Genedata AG (Switzerland), Chemical Computing Group ULC (Canada), Physiomics PLC (UK), and Entelos, Inc. (US).

Intended Audience

Pharmaceutical Companies

Research and Development (R&D) Companies

Biotechnological Companies

Hospitals and Clinics

Academic Institutes and Universities

Segmentations

The global molecular modelling market has been segmented on the basis of approach, application, products, and end user.

On the basis of approach, the market is segmented into molecular mechanics approach, and quantum chemistry approach.

On the basis of product, the market is segmented into instruments, reagents, kits, and others.

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into drug development, drug discovery, and other application. The drug discovery is further segmented into direct drug design, indirect drug design, and molecular mimicry. The direct drug design is sub-segmented into lead identification, target identification, and others. The indirect drug design is sub-segmented into pharmacophore, quantitative structure-activity relationships (QSAR), and others.

On the basis of end user, the market is segmented into pharmaceutical & biotechnological companies, research organizations, and others.

Regional Analysis

The Americas dominates the global molecular modelling market owing to well-developed technology, increasing prevalence of the people suffering from cardiovascular diseases, and increasing government support for research & development. Furthermore, high healthcare expenditure and increasing R&D activities have fuelled the growth of the market in this region.

Europe holds the second position in the global molecular modelling market, which is followed by Asia Pacific. It is expected that the government support for research & development and availability of funds for research will drive the market. Asia Pacific is the fastest growing molecular modelling market due to the presence of rapidly growing economy, developing healthcare technology, increasing healthcare expenditure, and huge patient pool.

On the other hand, the Middle East & Africa holds the least share of the market due to limited availability of medical facilities, less availability of funds, and poor political conditions in Africa.

